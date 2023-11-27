Browns Offer 2-Word Statement on Joe Flacco After Ugly Loss

The Cleveland Browns appear poised to start Joe Flacco next week against the Los Angeles Rams but Kevin Stefanski is not ready to make the call just yet.

Stefanski was asked about the prospect of starting Flacco against the Rams on December 3 and did not want to go in-depth on his stance.

“We’ll see,” Stefanski told reporters after a 29-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Tom Withers of The Associated Press tweeted after the loss that the “Browns appear poised to start their fourth quarterback in 12 games. The next one, though, won a Super Bowl.”

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been the starter for the last two games with Deshaun Watson sidelined for the season with a shoulder injury. However, Thompson-Robinson exited Sunday’s game with a concussion after taking a hard hit from a Broncos defender.

Thompson-Robinson’s availability and how much he’s able to practice will be key in the decision-making process for the Browns.

“Let’s see how he does with the protocol,” Stefanski said.

Joe Flacco Was in Street Clothes Against Broncos

Thompson-Robinson was decent against the Broncos prior to the injury, albeit the offense lacked explosive plays through the air. He completed 48.3% of his passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. His quarterback rating of 73.1 was his highest of the season.

Thompson-Robinson was 24-of-43 against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a Week 11 win, managing just 165 yards. He also tossed an interception.

Flacco initially signed with the practice squad and the Browns chose not to elevate him to the active roster to face the Broncos. PJ Walker served as the backup and it wasn’t pretty when he entered for Thompson-Robinson. He fumbled twice — both recovered by the Browns — and was sacked for a safety late.

Walker spent some time as the starter this season, with the Browns going 2-1 in those games. However, he has shown no ability to take care of the ball, which is essential when the Browns are riding their stellar defense to wins.

It’s clear that if Thompson-Robinson is unable to go, most would like to see Flacco get the shot.

“I can’t take another minute of watching Phillip Walker Jr. trying to play quarterback,” Jason Lloyd of The Athletic tweeted. “If DTR can’t go next week, it has to be Flacco. I can’t believe this is where they’re at, but this is where they’re at.”

Flacco would be the fourth starting quarterback for the Browns this season.

Browns Dealing Sorting Out Multiple Key Injuries

The injury to Thompson-Robinson is not the only situation the Browns have to navigate. Other key injuries that happened to the Browns game came to superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper, the team’s top pass-catcher.

Garrett said he felt a pop in his shoulder and was unable to lift his shoulder to get his shirt on after the game. He left the locker room in a sling. It was pointed out that the injury is to the same left shoulder Garrett hurt in a car accident last season.

Cooper left the game in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit. He had X-rays on his ribs after the game but they came back negative. He has far and away been the Browns’ top receiving threat this season. Cooper has 749 yards on 45 catches this season.