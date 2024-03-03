Browns Unlikely to Bring Back QB Due to Deshaun Watson ‘Dynamics’

The Cleveland Browns are unlikely to bring back Joe Flacco next season and at least part of the reason is the “dynamics” involving Deshaun Watson.

Flacco is set to hit free agency after a strong stint with the Browns. He was signed shortly after Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury was announced and took over the starting role on December 3.

Flacco went 4-1 in his regular season starts. He passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. The locker room and city rallied around Flacco as the Browns punched their playoff ticket, finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record.

The Browns want to carry three quarterbacks next season and have a veteran passer behind Watson.

“Quarterback will always be a high priority for us, from one to three,” Browns GM Andrew Berry told Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “What that room looks like as we get into the summer, that I’m not sure yet. It’ll largely just depend on who’s available and at what cost.”

Insider Doesn’t Beleive Joe Flacco Will Return to Browns

Despite mutual interest, the Browns may not be able to bring Flacco. There are multiple factors at play. Most importantly, Flacco — who recently turned 39 — wants a chance to start, which he wouldn’t get in Cleveland.

Jackson also cited “dynamics” with Watson as another potential hurdle. Flacco stumbled in the playoffs but won over many with his play. If Watson struggles next season in his return to the field, it could cause some unnecessary controversy for the Browns.

“I don’t think Flacco will come back given how well he played last season and the dynamics (internal and external) with Watson,” Jackson said on March 3.

Berry addressed that concern during his end-of-season press conference and said he has “zero concerns.”

“Because of how both individuals are, it’s not a concern internally at all,” Berry said on January 22.

Browns Happy With Dorian Thompson-Robinson After Rookie Season

The Browns have Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson under contract for next season. Thompson-Robinson impressed in the preseason and ultimately earned the backup spot, pushing Joshua Dobbs out.

Thompson-Robinson’s number was called more than expected during his rookie season. Watson missed time two separate times with shoulder issues. Thompson-Robinson was credited with three starts but had a rough go. He passed for 440 yards, 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions in those appearances.

“I think there’s certainly, there’s value in experience of course, but we’ll see how it all shakes out,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “(Thompson-Robinson) did a great job for us. I thought he got better as the season went on, as you’d expect in a young player. So I expect him to take a big jump in Year 1 to 2 as well.”

That being said, the Browns will likely pursue a more proven option with the ability to play in a pinch.

“Maybe Flacco will sign a one-year deal elsewhere for more than Cleveland ideally wants to pay its No. 2 quarterback. Maybe money will keep the Browns and Jacoby Brissett from having a reunion,” Jackson said. “I feel strongly that a team in win-now mode — and one that just used five starting quarterbacks in 2023 — needs to go with a more experienced backup than Thompson-Robinson.”

Joe Flacco Keeping Door Open on Return to Cleveland

After striking out last season in free agency, Flacco will likely have suitors this offseason. The New England Patriots hired former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt this offseason and have been cited as a potential destination for Flacco.

But Flacco has not completely shut the door on returning to Cleveland. He’s consistently gushed about his time with the Browns.

“I’m going to take my time as always, but it was one of the best experiences of my life,” Flacco told cleveland.com. “I love it there, so definitely want to (come back).”

The hope for the Browns is that the backup quarterback spot will not be as discussed as it was last season. Cleveland started five different quarterbacks with Watson sidelined. If they want to have success, the key is keeping Watson on the field.