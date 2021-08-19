Browns Sign Former Cardinals Wide Receiver

There’s a new JoJo in town with the Cleveland Browns, with the team inking former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JoJo Ward to a deal on Thursday.

Ward is not the largest prospect at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, but put up some big numbers in college while at Hawaii. He undrafted 2020 and was picked up by the Cardinals. He was waived before final roster cuts and spent the 2020 season on the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Ward appeared in 29 career games for the Rainbow Warriors and tallied 116 catches for 1,999 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns after joining the team as a walk-on in July 2018 after transferring from Tyler Junior College, per a release from the Browns.

Ward will join a wide receiver corps that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and JoJo Natson — among others. The Browns recently placed Ryan Switzer on injured reserve, so are likely hoping Ward can help fill the void left by his departure.

Browns Waive DT Damion Square

With the season rapidly approaching, the Browns are getting a better idea of the players they have available and how they want to form the roster. With the defensive tackle rotation being fairly deep and talented, the Browns decided to part ways with veteran Damion Square to make room for Ward.

Square, a nine-year veteran, spent the past seven seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 81 games with 24 starts. He is a former undrafted free agent out of Alabama.

Square began his career in 2013 with the Eagles and appeared in 10 games as a rookie. He posted 20 tackles and a sack last season. Square has 120 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in his career.

Browns Banged Up As They Begin Joint Practices





Play



Anthony Schwartz: "I love getting better" Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz addresses the media before practice on August 19th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-08-19T18:06:08Z

The Browns had a large contingent of players on the bikes during Thursday’s practice, which has become a normal sight this week at training camp. Browns on the sideline or on bikes included: Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Anthony Schwartz, Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, Sheldrick Redwine, M.J. Stewart and Tony Fields II.

#Browns on bikes/off to side: Odell Beckham Jr., Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Anthony Schwartz, Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, Sheldrick Redwine, M.J. Stewart, Tony Fields II. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 19, 2021

Schwartz is among the rookies missing time as he deals with a hamstring injury. He had returned to practice earlier in the week but took it easy on Thursday.

“It is pretty tough just because I want to go out there and show what I can do and show off my biggest strength,” the speedy Schwartz told reporters prior to practice. “At the end of the day, it is all about staying healthy, it is all about being able to be out there and it is all about being available. I just have to know that you can’t run every play at 22-23 miles an hour. You have to pace yourself. You have to get through and you have to be able to just pace yourself the whole time.”

Some of the rest is by design, like with Beckham, who is rebounding from a torn ACL. And with joint practices with the Giants starting, the team does not want to take any risks.

“With everybody, we’re just trying to make sure that we’re smart,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said this week. “As you know, the guys that maybe aren’t practicing are getting a ton of work inside. We’re just going to make sure we’re smart with all these guys.”

The Browns and Giants face off on Sunday in the second preseason game for each squad.

