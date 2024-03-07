Former Browns QB Sends 3-Word Message on Return

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is open to returning to the team in free agency after a very eventful 2023 season.

Dobbs spent training camp and the preseason with the Browns before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He got a hefty serving of starting experience with both the Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings, who he was dealt to ahead of the trade deadline. Dobbs appeared in 13 games with 12 starts. He completed 62.8% of his passes for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Dobbs is a free agent once again and is open to signing with Cleveland.

“I’m definitely open,” Dobbs told Afternoon Drive on The Fan on Thursday, March 7.

Dobbs was in line to be second on the Browns’ depth chart before being traded. He’s started games for three different teams over the past two seasons. Dobbs, 29, is looking for some stability at his next stop.

“Last year was a whirlwind – in a good way. Like a lot of growth, a lot of opportunity, opportunity to be a week-in and week-out starter and go out and compete each week,” Dobbs said. “But also, there was a lot of instability in those situations. So I’m looking for an opportunity and stability, an opportunity to again go out and compete, compete to play week in and week out. And an opportunity to grow within an organization, wherever that is.”

Dobbs went 2-9 in his starts last season but wasn’t exactly set up for success. With the Browns, he’d be returning to a familiar system. He also has a relationship with Deshaun Watson, which would prove helpful.

Browns Want to Pursue Veteran QB Like Josh Dobbs in Free Agency

The Browns value backup quarterback as a “top 30” position on the roster. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has expressed that he wants to add to their depth this offseason.

“Quarterback will always be a high priority for us, from one to three,” Berry told The Athletic at the NFL Combine. “What that room looks like as we get into the summer, that I’m not sure yet. It’ll largely just depend on who’s available and at what cost.”

Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson — who is entering his second season — are the current QBs under contract. Thompson-Robinson started some games last season but had some typical rookie struggles. He went 1-2 in his starts, tossing 4 interceptions and 1 touchdown.

“I think there’s certainly, there’s value in experience of course, but we’ll see how it all shakes out,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “(Thompson-Robinson) did a great job for us. I thought he got better as the season went on, as you’d expect in a young player. So I expect him to take a big jump in Year 1 to 2 as well.”

Browns, Joe Flacco Have Mutual Interest in Reunion

There may not be a spot for Dobbs in Cleveland. The Browns and Joe Flacco have a mutual interest in a reunion. The holdup is that Flacco wants to explore if there are potential starting opportunities for him in free agency. If not, the Browns are at the top of his list.

“I can tell you that, all things equal, Cleveland is definitely the place that I would feel best about,” Flacco said. “Then you have to get into the world of, is somebody actually going to give me a chance to play, and all the different things that go into that.

“But I can’t help but have a special feeling about Cleveland, just because of the few weeks that I spent there and how great the city was. And, listen, at the end of the day, I don’t necessarily want that to be a huge part of, or all of the decision. But I do think it will factor into the decision, if I end up having a decision to make.”

Flacco recorded a 4-1 record with the Browns last season after signing in late November. He helped the team lock up a playoff berth. Flacco passed for over 300 yards in four straight games and tossed 13 touchdown passes.