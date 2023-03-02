Veteran WR ‘Coming Back to Ohio’ If the Browns Call

Veteran NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon has said that if the Cleveland Browns were to ask him, he’d be packing up and moving to Ohio immediately.

Here’s what the current XFL player said about possibly returning to his longtime former team:

Josh Gordon Said if The Cleveland Browns Called, He’d Be ‘Coming Back to Ohio For Sure’

What would Josh Gordon say if Andrew Berry or Jimmy Haslam called him and asked him to come back to Cleveland? "Do you know a good realtor? I'm coming back to Ohio." 👀 pic.twitter.com/0Auig801B4 — betJACK (@betJACK) February 28, 2023

On the BetJack Ohio podcast, hosts Grant Puskar and Phil Taylor were interviewing former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon if he would consider returning to Cleveland and he said absolutely.

“One question — so say you’re chillin’ in Seattle, wherever you’re at. You pick up your phone, [general manager] Andrew Berry and [owner] Jimmy Haslam are on the other end and say, ‘JG, come catch passes from DW IV.’ I think Cleveland fans wanna hear it, what’s your response?”

Gordon quipped, “Do you know a good realtor?” to laughs from the hosts. But in all seriousness, he added, “I’m coming back to Ohio, for sure. For real. I like Ohio, for sure.”

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is in Favor of Josh Gordon Coming Back to the Cleveland Browns

After BetJack Ohio shared that clip from the interview, a few hours later current Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson liked the clip, so it looks like the QB is in favor of pairing up with Gordon.

The pro bowl wide receiver is currently playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL after a 10-year career in the NFL that included seven seasons with the Browns, though he received his Super Bowl ring from the New England Patriots. His tenure in the NFL, however, was full of ups and downs. Gordon didn’t actually play in that Super Bowl. He was facing an indefinite suspension from the NFL in late December 2018 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, therefore before the Patriots started their playoff run, he stepped away from the team to focus on his mental health, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

However, after their Super Bowl LIII win, Patriots owner Robert Craft told ESPN that Gordon would receive a Super Bowl ring for his contributions to the team’s success that season.

In 2013, Gordon led the league in receiving yards and was a first-team All-Pro selection. But throughout his career, he struggled with substance abuse and was suspended multiple times because of that.

However, in a 2021 interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gordon said that he has gotten clean and he’s working out in the hopes of getting signed again with a team. He admitted that “some days and some weeks are easier than others” in terms of his sobriety, but he knows he can be an elite wide receiver again.

“Despite my past mistakes and my career not going as well as I planned it for myself, it doesn’t mean that I gotta stop and hang the cleats up,” said Gordon, adding, “Playing football is my dream. I’m still physically able to do it at a high level, so I want to be able to contribute to the game, allow myself that freedom and that happiness that I know so much and that’s playing ball, making people happy. Bringing them joy through my abilities is one of the best feelings, so I can’t just give that up. I’m going to keep pursuing, keep trying and keep hacking away at stuff.”

Gordon continued, “I learned at a certain point in time to cut out a lot of BS in my life. You’re getting a guy that’s focused … and most importantly, you’d be getting a great wide receiver. … That’s what I work for every day, to stay consistent at that level, that high level that we all know the NFL is and to be one of the top-tiered players at my position each and every day that I show up to work. That’s how I approach it, that’s how I see myself.”

On New Year’s Day 2023, the XFL held its supplemental draft and Gordon was selected by the Sea Dragons, but as he said, he’s ready to catch passes from Watson if the Browns call.

The Browns did add wide receiver Amari Cooper in the offseason after the 2021 season and he did well, amassing over 1100 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. But beyond Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who notched over 800 receiving yards but just three touchdowns in 2022, they’re a little sparse at the wide receiver position.