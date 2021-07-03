Former Browns Star Gearing Up For NFL Comeback

Former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL, hoping to get back on the field in time for training camp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Gordon, writing on Twitter: “Josh Gordon officially has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp, per a league source. The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests.”

That’s a good sign on many levels for Gordon, who has been forced off the field due to his substance abuse issues.

Gordon last played in December of 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks. In 11 games combined with the Patriots and Seahawks, Gordon caught 27 passes for 426 yards. He led the NFL in receiving while with the Browns in 2013, racking up 1646 yards on 87 catches — a whopping 18.9 yard average per reception. Gordon has played in just 33 games since then due to a series of length suspensions.

Gordon recently played in the Fan Controlled Football League with the Zappers. While it was a major step down in competition, Gordon showed flashes of what made him a star in the NFL, grabbing a pair of touchdown passes — including a game-winning Hail Mary. Interestingly enough, Gordon was on the same team as Browns bust Johnny Manziel, although they did not play together.

Odell Beckham, Browns Offense Ready for Big Year

The Browns now boast a wide receiver room that includes Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, among others. Beckham is coming off ACL surgery, but Landry is expecting him to “blow minds” following his recovery.

“He’s already doing some things that will blow your mind,” Landry told the Akron Beacon Journal prior to minicamp at his celebrity softball game. “He ran a post route, sticking off the same injured leg and exploding out of it, then going up, jumping off that same leg and making a catch, doing his thing — what he does with one hand.

“You sit back and you’re like, ‘Wait. He’s even better than he was last year.’ So it’s going to be amazing to see as time [goes on] and the further he gets away from surgery how much better he’s going to get…He looked amazing.”

Beckham participated in the majority of minicamp and impressed his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who expects a big year from his polarizing pass-catcher.

“Obviously, his play speaks for itself,” Mayfield said of Beckham. “He is an explosive player. I think when it comes to teams scheming up for our offense, he has the dynamic, the deep threat and teams have to roll a safety over the top, whether they want to play one-high or two-high and just all of the things that can exploit matchups and create better opportunities for everybody else and not only himself.”

