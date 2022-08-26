Insider’s Cryptic Tweet Points to Change Coming to Browns QB Situation

After a couple of lackluster preseason performances, Josh Rosen’s time with the Cleveland Browns appears to be running out.

Rosen was signed prior to training camp as a fourth quarterback on the roster, with the intention that he would compete for the backup role to Jacoby Brissett with Deshaun Watson out.

However, he’s been outplayed by Joshua Dobbs, who is firmly ahead in the QB competition to be the primary backup to Brissett for the first 11 games of the season. With the situation coming to a head with roster cuts approaching, NFL insider Josina Anderson delivered a cryptic tweet hinting at a coming move.

“Keep an eye on how things are going with QB Josh Rosen in Cleveland,” Anderson tweeted on August 24.

Keep an eye on how things are going with QB Josh Rosen in Cleveland… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 25, 2022

Time will only tell what that ultimately means but chances are Rosen is on his way out once cuts begin. Another alternative would be that a team is looking to make a trade, although the return likely wouldn’t be anything significant Browns.

Browns Set to Play All Quarterbacks in Preseason Finale

Play

Kevin Stefanski: "We're excited for Saturday night in front of our fans" | Press Conference Coach Stefanski addresses the media on August 25th, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConferences 2022-08-25T17:41:06Z

The Browns’ final preseason game is on Saturday against the Bears and the team is expected to play all their quarterbacks in that matchup to get one final look.

For Brissett, it will be his first live-action this preseason. He’s sat out the previous two games in preparation for the year. Browns skipper Kevin Stefanski was vague in terms of how long he’ll play.

“Brissett is going to play. The starters are going to play,” Stefanski said on August 25. “We will see for how long. We have a number in mind but play that one by ear, but Jacoby will play.

Stefanski also acknowledged that both Dobbs and Rosen will get reps against the Bears.

Rosen Has Been Searching for Permanant NFL Home

After being selected by the Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Rosen has failed to find a long-term home in the NFL. He’s played for five different teams since being drafted, most recently backing up Matt Ryan in Atlanta.

Rosen went 3-10 as the starter in Arizona as a rookie, tossing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was replaced by Kyler Murray — who signed a massive extension on July 21 — the following year and has been on the move ever since.

“My mission is to learn the offense and earn those reps and play football,” Rosen said after being signed. “I’ve been with 3-4 teams the last couple years and haven’t gotten a whole lot of reps. I think over time, it’ll be good to put my head down, prove I’m an asset in the room and just play football.”

Beyond the quarterbacks currently on the roster, the Browns have also been rumored to be looking at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who is firmly on the trade block with the season approaching. However, Garoppolo is more likely to come in and snag the starting spot, which would make Brissett his backup and relgate Dobbs — or Rosen — to the practice squad. Brissett hasn’t concerned himself with those rumors.

“I just have to be myself,” Brissett told reporters. “I don’t really kinda try and do anything more or less. More so, I just try and be myself.”

The Browns kick off the season against a familiar face in Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers on September 11.