Browns Bring Back Former Top 10 Pick Following Release

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back quarterback Josh Rosen, adding him to the practice squad after releasing him during the 53-man roster cuts.

The Browns now have five quarterbacks in their system, although starter Deshaun Watson is out for the first 11 games of the season. The team claimed former Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond on Wednesday to join Joshua Dobbs and starter Jacoby Brissett on the active roster.

Rosen is in his fifth year in the NFL and has completed 53% of passes with 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 games and 16 starts. He was the 10th overall pick of the Cardinals in the 2018 draft but has struggled to find a permanent home.

Rosen went 3-10 as the starter in Arizona as a rookie, tossing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was replaced by Kyler Murray — who signed a massive extension on July 21 — the following year and has been on the move ever since. He’s played for five different teams since being drafted, most recently backing up Matt Ryan in Atlanta.

Rosen was brought in prior to camp to compete for the backup spot behind Brissett. However, he was not very impressive in his three preseason appearances, completing just over 50% of his passes for 186 yards and no touchdowns.

Browns Back Joshua Dobbs as No. 2 Quarterback

Kevin Stefanski: "Good finish to the work week" | Press Conference Coach Stefanski addresses the media on September 1, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConferences 2022-09-01T18:16:29Z

The Browns QB room is obviously a little more crowded than it was when the original 53-man roster came out, but that hasn’t changed where Dobbs sits on the depth chart. Browns skipper Kevin Stefanski backed Dobbs as the clear backup heading into the first 11 games.

“Yeah, Josh Dobbs is our No. 2,” Stefanski said frankly. “I trust all of those guys. Dobbs is another very intelligent quarterback so we trust him. He knows what to do. Yeah, he has done a nice job.”

Dobbs has thrown just 17 passes during the regular season but he was a standout during the preseason. He completed 35 of 53 attempts over three preseason games, notching 339 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also has collected 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Stefanski said it’s a possibility the team runs specific packages for Dobbs to capitalize on his mobility, similar to what the Steelers did with him.

“I think we will work through those type of things,” Stefanski said. “That is definitely part of his game. We are still working through how and when we would do that.”

Browns Also Bring Back DE Isaac Rochell After Surprise Cut

The Browns brought back another familiar face via the practice squad on Thursday in defensive end Isaac Rochelle. The Notre Dame product made the original 53-man roster but was quickly released when the Browns claimed Mond.

Rochell has 9.5 career sacks and 91 tackles across 63 career games and nine starts. He’s happy to be staying put in Cleveland, especially after the outpouring of support he received after being let go originally.

“I’m [not going to lie] … this fan base is crazy on point,” Rochelle tweeted. “The support for me and my wife is wild. Thanks to everyone!”

I’m ngl … this fan base is crazy on point. The support for me and my wife is wild. Thanks to everyone! — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) September 1, 2022

The Browns continue to shift their roster but all attention is on their Week 1 matchup against the Panthers.