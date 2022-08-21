Browns QB Sends Message on Trade Chatter After Preseason Breakout

There’s been a lot of talk about the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation, but Joshua Dobbs’ preseason showing should put many of those questions to bed.

Dobbs has been solid in a pair of preseason games, which should put to end to the battle for the Browns third QB spot, which will function as the primary backup to Jacoby Brissett with Deshaun Watson suspended.

Dobbs finished 14 of 20 for 141 yards in just over a half of play against the Eagles on Sunday, also using his legs to create opportunities. Dobbs collected 47 yards on the ground, including a highlight reel scramble with his jersey torn that set up a score.

“He moved around really well. That scramble down the left sideline was obviously outstanding,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the game. “Got us in the right plays like he does. A very intelligent young man. He gave the guys opportunities to make some plays.”

Over the two games, Dobbs is 24-of-33 passing for 249 yards and a score.

Dobbs has been competing with former first-round pick Josh Rosen for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart and appears to have the clear edge. Rosen was just 7-of-20 for 88 yards against the Eagles and flamed out late with the Browns in position to drive into field goal range for the victory.

Joshua Dobbs Not Out to ‘Prove’ Anything

Play

Joshua Dobbs on his performance in Browns-Eagles game Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs talks after their preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 2022-08-21T22:21:35Z

The Browns signed Dobbs this offseason and he’s gone through the majority of their offseason program. He spent the majority of his career in the NFL with the Steelers, although he also had a brief stint with the Jaguars. Dobbs has thrown just 17 passes in his career, mostly in inconsequential situations.

Dobbs’ lack of experience in live-game situations is a concern, considering he’s just one injury away from having to step in at QB. But right now, he’s just focused on getting better, one day at a time.

“I would not say determined to prove anything. I would say just go out and play and control what I can control. That is all I can do,” Dobbs told reporters. “The reps I get, whether that is in practice, a game, in a walkthrough or whatever it is, it is just maximizing those reps and those opportunities because they prepare you for these opportunities obviously in the preseason, but when the real lights are on, they prepare you for those opportunities.”

Browns Have Backed Brissett as Starter

The Browns have elected not to play Brissett in the first two preseason games, minimizing the risk of injury and perhaps unneeded criticism. With Watson suspended for 11 games, Brissett is set to be the starter, although trade chatter — specifically around 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo — has circulated.

Dobbs has been clear that if his number is called, he’ll be ready but isn’t concerning himself with roster moves beyond his control.

“I know there is a lot of chatter and there are a lot of people above me who make a lot of the decisions that go on with the team and I am not worried about that because they control that and that is their job. My job is every time they put No. 15 on the field or in practice at the quarterback position to go out and execute it to the gameplan.”

The Browns final preseason tilt is scheduled for August 27 against the Bears. The team’s starters should see some action in that game.