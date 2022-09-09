Browns Send Surprising Message on QB Situation Ahead of Week 1

Jacoby Brissett will draw the start for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 but it wouldn’t be surprising to see backup Joshua Dobbs on the field at some point.

Dobbs is installed as the backup to Brissett but carries a different skill set, with the ability to run and capitalize on his athleticism. He showed this in the preseason, most notably in the second game against the Eagles when he rushed for 44 yards on a couple of scrambles. He also had an athletic two-point conversion against the Bears in the team’s preseason finale.

While there’s no quarterback controversy in Cleveland just yet, Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt sounded excited about the possibility of having Dobbs in the mix to keep the Panthers defense off balance.

“We will always try to put our best players on the field,” Van Pelt said when asked if Dobbs has his own set of plays where he can make an impact. “In situations, a lot of teams have guys who come in in certain roles, and Josh Dobbs can definitely fill that role.”

Dobbs is part of a packed quarterback room that includes Brissett, former first-round pick Josh Rosen and Kellen Mond, who was claimed after roster cuts and placed on the active roster. Deshaun Watson is away from the team as he serves his suspension.

Dobbs Has Impressive Preseason Showing With Browns

Play

Alex Van Pelt: "We've worked hard to get ready for these guys" | Press Conference Alex Van Pelt addresses the media on September 8th, 2022. #PressConferences #BrownsMedia 2022-09-08T18:09:38Z

Dobbs had an impressive preseason and earned the backup role to Brissett for the first 11 games with Deshaun Watson sidelined. In three appearances, Dobbs combined to complete 35 of 53 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. But his athleticism is what sets him apart.

“With Josh, obviously it starts with his athleticism,” Van Pelt said. “He can make plays on the perimeter using his legs, whether it is scrambling out of the pocket or designed QB runs and the intelligence that comes with it, making sure he gets into the right play if we use him in those scenarios.”

Dobbs doesn’t come to the table with a ton of in-game experience. He’s thrown just 17 passes in regular-season NFL games, but the Browns feel comfortable with Dobbs being the backup to Brissett and the idea of him having to jump in if they find themselves in a pinch.

“Honestly, I can’t say we knew with a certainty that (Dobbs) would come in and perform this way, but from the spring until now, he’s taken ahold of the reins and really just gotten better every day,” Browns VP of player personnel Glenn Cook told reporters on September 1. “So credit to him, honestly, for coming in and doing so well.”

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett Confident Heading Into Opener

All eyes will be on Brissett as the Browns’ season kicks off, with the veteran tasked with holding down the fort with Watson out.

Brissett has served primarily as a backup to some high-profile quarterbacks over his career, including Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, and most recently, Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

But he also carries some starting experience of his own, with 37 starts to his name and a record of 14-23 in those games. In six seasons, Brissett has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He feels prepared for his first start in Cleveland and wants to set the tone for the year.

“This is our first one. We have to be ready to go. We know they are going to be ready to go,” Brissett said on September 7. “I think everybody’s emotions will be high because it is the first game of the season. We have to do a really good job of controlling ours, sticking to our fundamentals and technique and playing good football.”

Luckily, Brissett will be working behind a top-notch offensive line and has a pair of dynamic running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to rely on.