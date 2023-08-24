Browns Backtrack on QB Plan, Trade Joshua Dobbs to Cardinals

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports first reported the trade, which will send Dobbs to the Cardinals for a fifth-round pick. The Browns are also sending a seventh-round pick to Arizona.

“Josh Dobbs heading to Arizona is further evidence the Cardinals are preparing for the start of the season without Kyler Murray,” Jones tweeted. “Dobbs reunites with familiar faces in AZ: OC Drew Petzing was in Cleveland and GM Monti Ossenfort was in Tennessee for his short year-end stint there.”

The move came just hours after head coach Kevin Stefanski had confirmed that Dobbs would be the primary backup to Deshaun Watson heading into the season.

“You know, really excited about where all those guys are,” Stefanski said on Thursday. “Confident in all the backups. They play a huge role in that room.”

The Browns are clearly very confident in rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an outstanding preseason and proved to the team he’s ready to take on the backup role.

Thompson-Robinson has gone 30-of-46 for 348 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in preseason play, adding some impact plays with his legs.

“Just speaking to DTR, he’s coming along, he’s making great strides. We’re excited about his future. And just for the focus for him and for all our guys is just to continue to work,” Stefanski said. “I mean, going into Week 1, you look at your depth chart and you just want guys to continue to grow and get better because as you all know, there are times that guys are unavailable due to injury or otherwise. So, it is a constant striving to get better.”

Browns Re-Signed Joshua Dobbs This Offseason

Dobbs spent most of last season with the Browns before getting released following the return of Watson to the active roster after his 11-game suspension. He made a good impression, becoming a favorite in the locker room and wowing fans in the preseason with his play.

The dual-threat Dobbs had some impressive exhibition outings and earned the backup role, fighting off former first-round pick Josh Rosen for the spot. After his release from the Browns, Dobbs got in some meaningful starts with the Tennessee Titans, including a Week 18 matchup with playoff implications. Dobbs passed for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the matchup as the Titans came up short, 20-16.

The Browns re-signed Dobbs this offseason, inking him to a deal that is worth $2 million fully guaranteed. He should be in the mix to draw some starts with the Cardinals.

Starter Kyler Murray is expected to miss a chunk of the year and the other two quarterbacks in the running to start are veteran Colt McCoy and fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune. The Cardinals have not named their Week 1 starter.

Browns Keeping Kellen Mond on Roster

The trade also had some effects further down on the depth chart, with the Browns opting to not waive quarterback Kellen Mond, as earlier indicated, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The team announced the move but it did not show up on the transaction wire.

Mond will now likely serve as the third, emergency quarterback for the Browns. He will suit up on game day but will not be available to play unless both Watson and Thompson-Robinson are injured.

Mond completed 32-of-55 attempts for 297 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for an 83.7 rating in three preseason appearances.

The Browns wrap up their preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 26.