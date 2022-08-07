Browns Plan for Kareem Hunt Revealed Amid Contract Dispute

If Kareem Hunt continues his “hold-in” amid a contract dispute with the Cleveland Browns, the team plans to hit him where it hurts — his wallet.

The news came down on Saturday that Hunt has not been participating in the team portion of training for the last two practices, sending a message to the team that he either wanted to get “paid or traded,” per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

That has not sat well with the Browns, who plan to fine him if he continues to do so, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“This isn’t sitting well with the Browns, of course, who will fine Hunt for his hold-in,” Cabot wrote on August 6. “Under contract for up to $6.25 million in the final year of his two-year extension, Hunt wanted a new deal before camp started, and told cleveland.com he wanted to finish his career with his hometown Browns.”

The sentiment that Hunt — a Cleveland native — would like to stay with the Browns is nothing new. He expressed his feelings this offseason while talking about his future.

“Right now I’m just taking it day by day, man,” Hunt said in June. “I’m going to see what they want to do with me and I’m just taking it day by day. Hopefully I can be here long term. We’ll see what God has in plan for me, that’s all I can say.”

Hunt Doesn’t Have Leverage to Force Browns Into Move

Hunt doesn’t have a ton of leverage in the situation. He’s coming off an injury-riddled year where he missed time due to ankle and calf ailments. The one-time rushing leader was limited to 78 carries for 386 yards during his most recent campaign.

He also sits second on the depth chart behind Nick Chubb, who has cracked the 1,000-yard march each of the last three seasons. The Browns also have a more than capable runner behind Hunt in D’Ernest Johnson, who is coming off a breakout year where he rushed for 534 yards on 100 carries with a trio of touchdowns. Cleveland also brought in rookie Jerome Ford with a fifth-round pick.

The Browns took a shot on Hunt in 2019 after he was released by the Chiefs following video of him shoving and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel emerged. He was suspended eight games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Hunt has been able to stay relatively out of the spotlight for the wrong reasons since, outside of viral a dashcam video released in 2020 where he was questioned for a smell of weed in his car and an open bottle of vodka during a speeding spot.

Trade Market Could be Thin For Kareem Hunt

What Hunt could fetch in a trade at this point of the offseason is still unknown. However, recent running back trades have rarely fetched more than a late-round pick. The Browns aren’t scared to play hardball when it comes to trade requests — just ask TE David Njoku — especially if they feel the package they’re getting in return doesn’t add up.

Teams like the Saints, Falcons and Rams could come knocking if Hunt ends up on the trade block. At each of those stops, he’d compete for a starting role, which Hunt said he’d be ecstatic about.

“I love the game of football,” Hunt said. “If I could be a No. 1 guy somewhere, I mean, I just love playing football. So whoever would love to take me and have me be the No. 1, I’m going to go and be my best, but I’m home right now. I love being in Cleveland. I love being a part of this team. Whatever it is, I’m ready for it.”

The Browns open the preseason on August 12 against Jacksonsville.