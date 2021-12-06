Browns RB Kareem Hunt Breaks Silence on Baker Mayfield After Dad’s Rant

The Cleveland Browns entered the bye week with a heaping serving of drama, with Kareem Hunt’s father taking to social media to call out quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Here’s what Kareem Hunt Sr. had to say about Mayfield and the Browns’ putrid offensive performance against the Ravens in a 16-10 loss before the bye:

“Now I’m getting people on my Facebook saying I’m being like obj Daddy and I’m not I’m stating facts on football and what we see he’s limping he’s scared to throw the ball and they know he’s hurt they going to keep listening but if people don’t like what I’m saying unfriend me I’m not jeopardizing nothing I got a right to speak I ain’t posting no videos have a good day go Browns hopefully,” Kareem Hunt Sr. wrote.

As referenced by Hunt Sr., he’s not the first Browns father to call out Mayfield. Odell Beckham Jr.’s dad also went on a rant directed at Mayfield, posting a low-light video of their missed connections.

Hunt spoke for the first time since his father’s comments on Monday and backed his quarterback.

“Baker is a competitor, he’s our guy, he always gives it 100% each time he’s out there,” Hunt said. “I’m confident in him.”

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt on GM Andrew Berry's expectation that Baker Mayfield will play his best ball of the season in the final five games: Baker is a competitor, he's our guy, he always gives it 100% each time he's out there. "I'm confident in him." — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 6, 2021

That’s a good sign for the Browns heading into the most crucial stretch of their season, which begins with another battle against the Ravens that has major AFC North implications.

Mayfield limped into the bye week with multiple injuries, including a significant issue in his non-throwing shoulder and lower body injuries that limited his mobility. However, with some time to heal up, the Browns are expecting Mayfield to step up down the stretch as they make a playoff push.

“He does have things he’s working through, but he’s confident when he’s out there and playing, he gives us a really good chance to win,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday, December 6.

That echoed what Browns general manager Andrew Berry said during the bye week.

“Look, the reality of it is he has worked through injuries, no different than other players on our roster,” Berry said of Mayfield. “I know what he expects of himself and what we expect of him whenever he is on the field to perform at a capable level and at a winning level. We expect him to play his best football down the stretch after the bye.”

AFC North Gets More Interesting Following Browns Bye

The Browns are far from out of the playoff race and things got even more interesting during the bye week, with both the Ravens and Bengals losing. The Steelers upended the Ravens on a late drive, while the Bengals were outpaced by the Chargers.

A victory against the Ravens this week would go a long way for the Browns in terms of their playoff — and division — hopes, pulling them within a game of the AFC North leaders.

The Ravens are dealing with their own injury issues now, as well. Premier among those is Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is expected to miss the remainder of the year.