Kareem Hunt Breaks Silence on Return to Browns

Kareem Hunt is still looking for his next opportunity but the former Cleveland Browns running back is confident he’ll have a new team soon.

So will that team be the Browns? There has been some talk about Hunt returning to Cleveland but the former rushing leader didn’t have much to say about it. However, it did sound like he left on good terms.

“The Browns are always going to be a team I have mad love for, but I’m not really talking about that stuff,” Hunt told Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald. “I’m in God’s hands and just looking forward to the next opportunity. It’ll be coming up soon, I’m pretty sure.”

The interest in Hunt has been limited in free agency but a recent report indicated that the Washington Commanders could be interested in his services.

“I’m told the Commanders have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes on free agent RB Kareem Hunt,” Josina Anderson of CBS Sports tweeted. “We’ll see if this leads to an opportunity for Hunt with Washington.”

Kareem Hunt Staying Ready for Next Opportunity

Hunt is a free agent after spending his last four seasons with the Browns. In all, he rushed for 1,874 yards and added 973 yards receiving. He found the end zone 23 times during his time in Cleveland but his final year with the Browns didn’t go as planned.

Hunt was embroiled in trade drama for the majority of the season. He asked for a trade before the start of the year and his name was brought up frequently before the deadline.

Ultimatley, Hunt stayed put in Cleveland but his role was reduced down the stretch. He finished with 468 yards on 123 carries with a per-carry average of 3.8 — the worst of his career.

The rough season has led to a lack of moment when it comes to finding his next team but Hunt isn’t sweating it and is staying ready.

“I’m just being patient,” Hunt said. “I’ve had some things come up. But right now, I’m enjoying my time with my family. I’m training and working hard and just staying ready.

“I’m not frustrated at all,” he added. “I know it’s all going to work out at the end of the day.”

Browns Unlikely to Reunite With Kareem Hunt

The Browns are in need of another proven running back but Hunt returning to Cleveland appears very unlikely. Veteran Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com doesn’t believe the Browns will pursue a big-name veteran for the role.

“I do think the Browns will add another running back before the season, but it won’t be a big-name back such as a Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott, and they won’t re-sign Kareem Hunt,” Cabot wrote in the June 18 edition of her mailbag column. “I think it will be a potential No. 3 back behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford who can serve as a solid No. 2 in the event of injury, and churn out 100 yards if both Chubb and Ford are hurt. I don’t think it will be hard to find a back to fill the role, especially behind this offensive line.”

A capable but less notable group of running back the Browns could look at includes former Chargers RB Justin Jackson, Kenyan Drake, or a familiar face like Dontrell Hilliard, who started his career in Cleveland.