Browns Running Back Appears ‘Destined’ to Part Ways With Team

Kareem Hunt will be a free agent at the end of the season and a return to the Cleveland Browns appears unlikely considering how the year has played out for the former Pro Bowl back.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Hunt, who asked for a trade during training camp, was on the block and the deadline, and has seen his role in the offense shrink compared to years past.

Hunt has just 102 carries for 417 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also chipped in with 25 receptions, although he’s still not on the field as much as he was a year ago as a true 1-2 punch with Nick Chubb.

While there’s a chance Hunt stays put in Cleveland on a new deal, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes that Hunt looks “destined” to be on a new team next season.

“All signs point to Hunt testing the free-agent waters in the offseason, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be gone,” Cabot wrote in her latest Q&A column. “If he and the Browns can agree on another incentive-laden contract, there’s a chance he’ll be back. But the fact he asked to be traded before camp and still hoped to be dealt before the trade deadline indicates that he’ll see what he can get on the open market. But I have seen players who have asked to be traded return to the team, including David Njoku. Never say never, but it seems like Hunt and the Browns are destined to part ways.”

Hunt Still Eager to Contribute

Hunt runs extremely hard and his competitiveness has never been questioned. Prior to the trade deadline, he made it clear that wherever he was, he’d be giving it his all.

“I mean, I’m down for whatever, man,” Hunt said after Cleveland’s 32-13 win over Cincinnati. “I’m a football player and this is a business. So I’m ready to do whatever they decide with me. That’s either go somewhere else or here, anything it don’t matter. I love the game of football.”

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with the Chiefs and has more than 5,150 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns to his name over a five-year NFL career. However, he’s dealt with injuries during his time with the Browns, most notably last season with calf and ankle issues, which limited him to eight games. He notched 386 yards and five touchdowns, adding 22 receptions for 174 yards.

But when Hunt thinks about his future, he’ll weigh that as long as he’s in Cleveland, he’ll sit behind Chubb on the depth chart. Chubb has emerged as one of the best backs in the NFL, eclipsing more than 1,000 yards the last four seasons — including this year — with an average better than 5 yards per carry. He signed a three-year, $36 million extension last season, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2024 season.

Browns RB Room Will Looks Different Next Season

Beyond Hunt, the Browns will likely also lose D’Ernest Johnson, who came on strong last season with some extra opportunities. With Hunt and Chubb banged up last season, he started a pair of games and finished the season with 534 yards on 100 carries and three touchdowns. Johnson has mostly been inactive this season, notching just four carries.

Johnson will be a free agent at the end of the year and will likely seek an opportunity with a new team.

The Browns did start to think ahead when it came to their running backs, drafting Jerome Ford in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Ford notched a whopping 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns during his final year at Cincinnati in college. He’s mostly been a special teams contributor for the Browns this season but could slide into the No. 2 running back spot next year if Hunt and Johnson depart.