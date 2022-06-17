Browns RB Kareem Hunt Sounds Off on Future in Cleveland

Kareem Hunt is unsure of what his future holds but he wants to remain with the Cleveland Browns if they’ll take him.

While speaking to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Hunt spoke about his future with the Browns as he enters the final year of his deal. To say he sounds uncertain about what happens beyond this year might be an understatement.

“Right now I’m just taking it day by day, man,” Hunt said. “I’m going to see what they want to do with me and I’m just taking it day by day. Hopefully I can be here long term. We’ll see what God has in plan for me, that’s all I can say.”

#Browns Kareem Hunt, heading into the final year of his contract, is hoping for an extension pic.twitter.com/Qu7ZQerJIF — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 17, 2022

Hunt said his agent has talked “a little” to the Browns about an extension but it does not sound like anything is immediate.

“I really don’t know what to think right now,’’ he said. “I’m just trying to go out there and show them I’m healthy, show them I’m ready to ball out for them as long as they want me to, so I’d love to here for a long time.”

Browns Have Built Out Running Back Depth

There have been whispers that the Browns could be bracing to move on from Hunt — whether this year or next — due to the addition of Jerome Ford in the fifth round of this year’s draft and D’Ernest Johnson sticking around. However, Hunt is not worried about his future.

“As far as I know, yes,” he said when asked if he’ll be around this season. “No, I’m not worried.’’

That being said, Hunt’s recent injury history could be a concern for the Browns. Hunt dealt with both calf and ankle injuries last year, forcing him to miss nine games. But the former NFL rushing leader has huge upside when healthy, with more than 5,150 yards from scrimmage and 44 touchdowns to his name over a five-year NFL career. He just wants a chance to prove to his hometown team that he’s worth a long-term investment.

“It was tough,” Hunt said. “Last year was real tough for me not to be able to go out there each and every week and compete, which I love to do. I’m not really used to missing games with injuries, so it was tough. I got to rehab and come back from it.”

No. 1 Role Still Something Hunt is Interested In

The reality for Hunt is that he’ll never be the lead back in Cleveland unless something happens to Nick Chubb, who is signed through the 2024 season on a hefty deal. He’s a great compliment to Chubb right now but a lead-back role is something that interests Hunt down the line.

“I love the game of football,” Hunt said. “If I could be a No. 1 guy somewhere, I mean, I just love playing football. So whoever would love to take me and have me be the No. 1, I’m going to go and be my best, but I’m home right now. I love being in Cleveland. I love being a part of this team. Whatever it is, I’m ready for it.”

The Browns gave Hunt a chance after he was involved in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel, resulting in his release from the Chiefs the season after he led the NFL in rushing. He was suspended for half the season in 2019 but there are likely teams out there who would be willing to roll with the 27-year-old as their workhorse.