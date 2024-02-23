Browns Have No Plans to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Running Back

The Cleveland Browns have no plans to bring back running back Kareem Hunt next season.

Hunt joined the team in September after Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury. He had previously sat idle as a free agent. Hunt finished the season with 411 yards on 135 carries, averaging a very pedestrian 3.0 yards per carry.

But he made his most significant contributions in short-yardage situations. Hunt’s hard-nosed running style made him a fan favorite and the energy he brought was infectious.

Hunt has spent the last five seasons with the Browns but it appears his time is up in Cleveland, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“[The Browns] have no plans to re-sign Kareem Hunt, who will become a free agent in March, but they said the same thing last year before Chubb went down,” Cabot said. “If they need another workhorse-type back during the season, they’ll find one. In the meantime, they’re not hard-pressed to add one.”

Nick Chubb is expected to return at some point for the Browns. Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. are the other two backs Cleveland has under contract. But as Cabot mentioned, the Browns could scour the free agent market for a cheap veteran to replace Hunt’s production.

Ex-Browns Coach Called Out Kareem Hunt for Effort

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a nice endorsement of Hunt after the season wrapped up.

“I’ll say this about Kareem. I’m so appreciative of him and the way he played and the style with which he played,” Stefanski said on January 14. “He looked great, picked back up the system right away and played really good football for us and made plays in high-leverage moments and scored touchdowns. … So he provided huge value for us and he’s a battler. Love the way he runs.”

Now-former Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell didn’t have the same glowing review of Hunt. Mitchell was let go by the Browns this offseason and said one of his only regrets was not being able to get more out of Hunt.

“I really believe I got an opportunity to get the most out of everybody except for Kareem,” Mitchell said during a 1-on-1 interview with News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice. “I think Kareem has a lot to offer. But I think what he needs to do is dedicate himself to getting all that he can get. Don’t settle for being who he’s been in the past and I think he’ll be one hell of a player.”

Kareem Hunt Would Welcome Return to Browns

Hunt is expected to test free agency but a return to Cleveland — from his perspective — isn’t out of the question. It’s his hometown squad and he has a dream in mind.

“If the opportunity presents itself and it’s right here, then I wouldn’t be opposed to coming back. It’s my hometown and I want to do nothing but help them win the Super Bowl,” Hunt said on January 15 after the end of the season. “It’s my ultimate hope no matter what. Even if I’m playing for another team or anything, I would always be happy and satisfied if they bring a championship to Cleveland — it’s my hometown. Shoot, I’d probably be at the parade cheering them on too, if that was to happen. I wish nothing but the best for the organization and the Cleveland Browns and I’m happy that I got to be a part of this journey for so long.”

Hunt led the NFL in rushing during the 2017 season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. In seven seasons Hunt has rushed for 4,436 and 40 touchdowns.