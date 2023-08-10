Browns Have Spoken to Kareem Hunt About Potential Return

The Cleveland Browns have spoken to Kareem Hunt about a potential reunion following Jerome Ford’s injury.

The communication between Hunt and the Browns was reported by insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, although she noted that a reunion is still highly unlikely.

“As for Kareem Hunt, he left both the Saints and Colts without a contract after visiting them the past two days. His reps have spoken to the Browns, but it’s very unlikely they’ll re-sign him,” Cabot wrote on August 9. “The Browns will continue to keep their eyes open for running backs to ensure they have the best No. 3 on the roster.”

Hunt has had an interesting week. After receiving very limited interest for the majority of the offseason, he booked visits with both the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. At one point, it looked like Hunt was set to sign with the Saints, per a report from Dianna Russini.

“The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign both Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr, if both players pass their physicals and are in shape, per sources,” Russini tweeted on August 8. However, Hunt left without a deal, moving on to the Saints.

The timing was interesting, with Hunt’s near-signing coming right around the time that Ford went down with the hamstring injury. Perhaps Hunt wanted to check in with the Browns on a potential return with Ford banged up, which would make sense considering he spent four seasons in Cleveland, has a great relationship with Nick Chubb and understands the offense.

Kareem Hunt Coming Off Rough Year in Cleveland

In 2019, the Browns decided to sign Hunt after the Kansas City Chiefs let him go, following the release of a video showing an altercation at a Cleveland hotel where he was seen pushing and kicking a woman.

He spent four season with the Browns, rushing for 1,874 yards and adding 973 yards receiving. He found the end zone 23 times during his time in Cleveland but his final year with the Browns didn’t go as planned.

Hunt was embroiled in trade drama for the majority of the season. He asked for a trade before the start of the year and his name was brought up frequently before the deadline.

Ultimatley, Hunt stayed put in Cleveland but his role was reduced down the stretch. He finished with 468 yards on 123 carries with a per-carry average of 3.8 — the worst of his career.

A return to Cleveland for Hunt appears unlikely but he is on good terms with the team.

“The Browns are always going to be a team I have mad love for, but I’m not really talking about that stuff,” Hunt told Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald in June. “I’m in God’s hands and just looking forward to the next opportunity. It’ll be coming up soon, I’m pretty sure.”

Browns Keeping Options Open for RB Depth

The Browns are still searching for running back depth and recently worked out former Colts running back Jordan Wilkins as a potential option.

Wilkins comes with more experience than the three backs the Browns currently have on the depth chart behind Nick Chubb — rookie Hassan Hall, John Kelly Jr. and Demetric Felton. Wilkins has appeared in 54 games with four starts in his career, all but one of those coming with the Colts. He’s totaled 1,009 yards rushing and four touchdowns in his career. Wilkins can also catch the ball out of the backfield, notching 41 catches for 262 yards.

The Browns are hopeful Ford will be ready for the start of the regular season to be the primary backup to Chubb and to pick up some work on third down. He’s been dubbed “week-to-week” by head coach Kevin Stefanski.