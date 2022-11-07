Browns RB Kareem Hunt Sends Message on Role After Not Being Traded

Kareem Hunt remains a member of the Cleveland Browns after a rumored-filled trade deadline, which had the former Pro Bowl back considering his future elsewhere.

Hunt said he was emotional during the opening moments of Cleveland’s October 31 game against the Bengals, which could have been his last game with his hometown Browns playing alongside his good friend Nick Chubb.

“Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt told reporters on Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city of Cleveland. It could’ve been my last game in Cleveland, but look, you’re here. I’m grateful to be able to play the game of football and that’s all I have. … Just taking it all in.”

Hunt was one of the more talented backs being shopped around, and on an affordable contract with only a year remaining, he could have been a piece added by a contender in need of help in the running game like the Los Angeles Rams or Buffalo Bills. He would likely have landed in a spot with a larger role than he has in Cleveland but Hunt declined to say whether or not he was “hoping” for a trade.

“Was I hoping?” Hunt said. “I was down for whatever. I’m a football player. I know it’s a possibility for anything to happen. I’m just here to work.”

Hunt Saw Larger Workload Before the Bye

Hunt staged a brief “hold-in” during training camp, only participating in individual drills during practice. He was looking for a long-term extension and requested a trade when it looked like it would not get done.

The Browns rejected that request and were adamant about Hunt being a significant part of the offense. The failed negotiations upset Hunt, leading to him being on the trade block ahead of the deadline, per NFL insider Dov Kleiman.

After seeing his role reduced for a couple of games — totaling just 10 touches — Hunt played a prominent role in the Browns’ dominant victory against the Bengals. He carried the ball 11 times for 42 hard-earned yards and caught four passes for 40 yards.

“I just want opportunities to be able to make plays and play the game I love,” Hunt said. “I feel I can help this team or any team in the NFL win. It doesn’t really matter to me.”

Hunt isn’t focused on his future right now, buying into the mentality that if he stays healthy and puts in the work, opportunity will come knocking — whether with the Browns or elsewhere.

“It is what it is,” Hunt said. “I ain’t worried about that. I’ll worry about that when it comes time.”

Browns Commended Hunt for Poise Amid Rumors

Hunt has been putting his head down and putting in work despite being on the trade block, which prompted general manager Andrew Berry to give him props after the deadline passed.

“I would actually give Kareem a lot of credit because I think for an individual going through what he went through the past couple of months realizing that his status was in some level of flux, and all Kareem did since August has worked hard and really put the team first,” Berry said on November 2.

Hunt has rushed 77 times for 305 yards and three touchdowns this season. He’s also has contributed in the passing game with 19 receptions, totaling 177 receiving yards. His partner in crime, Nick Chubb, is 29 yards back of Titans RB Derrick Henry (870) for the league lead in rushing yards.