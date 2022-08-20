Browns Trade Proposal Swaps Kareem Hunt For Former 1st-Round WR

The Cleveland Browns may have found a legitimate trade partner for disgruntled running back Kareem Hunt.

The Browns practiced against the Philadelphia Eagles this week leading up to the teams’ preseason game on Sunday, August 21. That has afforded the NFC contender an up close and personal opportunity to view the talent at running back on Cleveland’s side of the ball, something the Eagles are lacking.

Trading a player of Hunt’s quality wouldn’t usually make much sense, especially with how the running back position has been devalued over recent years, but that isn’t necessarily the situation the Browns find themselves in with Hunt. The case for trading the RB is five reasons long:

Hunt made it clear earlier in camp that he is unhappy with his contract and wants a trade or an extension. Hunt is on the final year of his deal, meaning if he walks in free agency the best the Browns get in return is probably a compensatory fourth-round pick for one of the NFL’s premier rushers. A team in win-now mode like the Eagles is incentivized to offer a better return than a fourth-round selection to add Hunt to their roster. Hunt wouldn’t be able to hurt the Browns in the playoffs prior to the Super Bowl were he dealt to the NFC East Division. Cleveland can replace, to at least a reasonable degree, the production they would lose in the backfield were they to move on from Hunt, via the contributions of D’Ernest Johnson and rookie Jerome Ford behind starter Nick Chubb.

Browns Can Push For Pick, Plus Former 1st-Round WR From Eagles

Jared Mueller of USA Today suggested on Saturday that the haul the Browns could extract from the Eagles in a trade for Hunt might be too good to pass up.

Mueller said a future mid-round pick (probably a third or fourth) and wide receiver Jalen Reagor is a realistic package to request from Philadelphia, which would actually serve the Browns in more ways than one. Reagor is a former first-round selection, drafted by Philadelphia with the 21st pick in 2020 and famously taken one slot ahead of two-time Pro Bowl wideout Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Reagor has struggled throughout his first two professional campaigns, amassing just 695 yards and three touchdowns on 64 catches, per Pro Football Reference. Cleveland is thin at wide receiver and has suffered through numerous injuries to the position group already this preseason.

Deshaun Watson is suspended from the lineup for the first 11 games of this year, but he would be far and away the best quarterback Reagor has ever played with in the NFL. A new team with a new, and better, signal caller could be just what the doctor ordered for Reagor. Beyond that, he would also add depth to what is largely a young and unproven group of receivers in Cleveland behind No. 1 option Amari Cooper.

Eagles Should Have Interest in Dealing With Browns For Kareem Hunt

The Eagles should be equally motivated to make a move for Hunt, considering their running back depth chart reads below average behind Miles Sanders, and he is currently listed as questionable due to injury concerns.

Adam Koffler of Roto Baller suggested on Friday that the Eagles are “in” on a trade for Hunt.

Miles Sanders has missed five straight practices with a hamstring injury I believe the Eagles are actually in on Kareem Hunt This is a win-now team with Jalen Hurts on his rookie contract with one of, if not the best, offensive line units in the NFL Hunt would be a stud in PHI — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 20, 2022

“Miles Sanders has missed five straight practices with a hamstring injury. I believe the Eagles are actually in on Kareem Hunt,” Koffler tweeted. “This is a win-now team with Jalen Hurts on his rookie contract with one of, if not the best, offensive line units in the NFL. Hunt would be a stud in PHI.”