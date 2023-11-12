Browns RB Kareem Hunt Trolls Ravens After Comeback Win

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a monumental comeback against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and Kareem Hunt had a solid troll for the team’s AFC North rival after the win.

Prior to their first matchup in Cleveland, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith set the tone with the trash talk, saying they were coming to embarrass the Browns in their house front of “their wife and kids.”

“At the end of the day, you’re considered the bad guy because you’re going into essentially another man’s house, and you’re trying to take over,” Smith told reporters in Baltimore. “His wife, kids, (and) everyone is there to watch them. So, we’re going over there to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids.

“I think they call it the Dawg Pound, (and) I consider myself a dog, so I’m right at home in that place.”

The Ravens did do that, dominating the Browns 28-3 — although that was without Deshaun Watson. It’s safe to say the Browns remembered those comments from Smith for the rematch, with Hunt trolling him on Instagram live after the game.

“In front of their wife and kids!” Hunt could be heard yelling on social media after the game.

Hunt had 10 carries for 32 hard-earned yards and a touchdown against the Ravens.

Browns Defense Makes Key Plays in Comeback Effort

The matchup was a battle of the NFL’s top two defensive units and some big defensive plays from both sides changed the game. The Ravens started things off with a pick-six of Deshaun Watson on the second play of the game.

However, it was the Browns’ defense coming through late, stifling Lamar Jackson. Greg Newsome picked off Jackson in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown, bringing the score to 31-30 after the missed extra point. The Browns sealed the 33-31 victory with a field goal as time expired.

Jackson finished the game 13-of-23 for 223 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Browns veteran Mike Ford snagged the other interception of Jackson.

The Browns allowed 306 total yards of offense but held the Ravens’ powerful running game to just 106 yards — with a chunk of that coming on a 39-yard touchdown carry from Keaton Mitchell in the first half.

Cleveland totaled three sacks of the illusive Jackson, with Myles Garrett notching 1.5. He’s now tied for the league-led.

Deshaun Watson Comes Through in 2nd Half

The Browns defense didn’t get a ton of help from their offense in the first half but Watson gutted through some injury issues to spark Cleveland in the second half.

Watson was perfect in the final two quarters, going 14-of-14. He finished the game 20-of-34 for 213 yards. Watson was clearly hobbled in the second half after taking some hard hits and was already dealing with a strained rotator cuff, which forced him to miss three starts and the better part of a fourth game.

“He’s a warrior. He battled through an ankle injury in the second half. Makes plays when they’re not there. Makes unbelievable throws. Never a doubt in his mind about how this game was going to turn out,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s the leader of this football team for a reason.”

With the win, the Browns are now firmly in the race for the AFC North — the most competitive division in football. The Ravens are 7-3, with the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers both at 6-3. The Cincinnati Bengals lost on Sunday to the Houston Texans and are 5-4.

The Browns now turn their attention to the Steelers, who they’ll welcome to Cleveland next week.