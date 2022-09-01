Browns Send Message on QB Situation After Latest Move

The Cleveland Browns added Kellen Mond to their quarterback room on Wednesday and are eager to see what the former third-round pick can bring to the table.

Mond joins Joshua Dobbs and Jacoby Brissett as the quarterbacks on the Browns active roster. The Browns scooped up Mond — a former third-round pick — after he was released by the Vikings on cut down day. Browns skipper Kevin Stefanski, who also calls the offensive plays, could see Mond as a potential long-term piece in Cleveland.

“I would hope for all of our guys that they have a long-term future. That is the idea behind the roster,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday. “We will get him in here tonight, I will shake his hand tomorrow and start teaching him the offense.”

That being said, Stefanski dubbed Mond as a “developmental player” but did mention that the Browns have been evaluating Mond since he came into the league in 2021. It was no small investment for the Browns, who had to use a spot on the 53-man roster to bring in Mond. The Browns released defensive end Isaac Rochelle to make room.

“As you can imagine, getting to 53 is difficult. The practice squad is difficult,” Stefanski said. “Yeah that is a valuable spot, but obviously, we identified Kellen as a guy we wanted to add to our roster.”

Browns Happy With Joshua Dobbs After Preseason

Kevin Stefanski: "We're just worried about making sure that we're sharp" | Press Conference Coach Stefanski addresses the media on August 31st, 2022. #BrownsMedia #PressConferences 2022-08-31T21:50:07Z

It’s unlikely Mond sees any time of the field unless the Browns are hit with a string of injuries at the QB position. The Browns inked Dobbs this offseason to backup Brissett and was able to outplay former top 10 pick Josh Rosen in training camp and the preseason.

“I’m proud of Josh Dobbs,” Stefanski said. “He’s done a really nice job. He’s somebody who’s worked very, very hard from the beginning when he walked in the door with us in the spring through now, he plays well in these games. He’s a very, very accountable teammate, so very pleased with Josh Dobbs.”

Dobbs completed 35 of 53 attempts over three preseason games, notching 339 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also has collected 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Browns Ready to Roll With Jacoby Brissett

With Deshaun Watson suspended for the first 11 games of the season, the Browns will trot out Brissett as their Week 1 starter. He may not be the flashiest option but Stefanski has expressed confidence in the former Colts starter.

“The coaches I talked to about Jacoby first of all raved about him and raved about the person,” Stefanski said. “Then when you start to dive into the things that he has been through and the situations he has been in and around, I think it goes to show you this is a player who has seen a lot in his young life and young career and I think has shaped him into a really resilient person and a really, really solid leader for this football team.”

Brissett has a record of 14-23 as a starter. In six seasons, Brissett has put up 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Brissett played in just one preseason game and his output was underwhelming with many key starters on the sideline. He was 13 of 23 passing for 109 yards with one interception.