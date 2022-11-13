Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Put on Notice After Blowout Loss

Kevin Stefanski’s seat is feeling a little warmer after the Cleveland Browns‘ disappointing blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Browns were dominated in every facet of the game and couldn’t hang with the Dolphins in the 39-17 loss. Miami racked up 491 total yards of offense and stuffed the Browns’ run game for most of the afternoon, with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combining for just 72 yards on the ground.

“You’ve just got to own today. We came up short,” Stefanski said after the loss. “The big thing for us right now is taking the small view, why what happened today, happened.”

Stefanski rarely says anything too revealing in his press conferences but has also failed to hold certain members of the team accountable after losses. After another lackluster performance with little to no competence on either side of the ball, it’s clear something needs to change, with some pointing to Stefanski.

“Fire Stefanski. These offense play calls are the wackest I’ve seen in years. None of it makes sense,” one user wrote on Twitter following the loss. “This is about as bad throwing Baker 60 times with a hurt arm and Chubb on the sideline.”

Browns Defense Ineffective Against Dolphins’ Attack

While Stefanski got his share of the heat, the louder chorus on social media called for defensive coordinator Joe Woods to be let go immediately.

“Joe Woods shouldn’t be allowed on the plane ride home. His defense is that bad and there needs to be accountability,” Danny Cunningham of ESPN Cleveland tweeted. “People that want Stefanski fired just want blood despite him putting together a top 10 unit.”

The reality is that Stefanski isn’t going anywhere until the franchise can get a look at the offense with Deshaun Watson under center. And these are also the same Browns that let Hue Jackson 3-36-1 before making a move. Albeit the expectations are different now, with the Browns making large investments in key players on both sides of the ball.

Woods being let go seems like a logical move that could send a message to a unit that has been inconsistent, failing to play to its potential with players like Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney and John Johnson III.

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: ‘Got Our A** Whooped’

While Stefanski has danced around the Browns’ issues with his public comments, quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn’t mince words when it came to the rough result against the Dolphins.

“We knew they were a physical team. We just got our a** whooped today,” Brissett said. “That’s frankly what happened.”

Brissett did his best with the run game jammed up but the offense as a whole couldn’t make plays. Brissett finished the game 22-of-35 for 212 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 40 yards, mostly out of desperation.

The Browns fell to 3-6 with the loss and their hopes of being in playoff contention when Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension are fading fast. Watson can practice with the team this week and is scheduled to return on December 4 against the Texans. Cleveland will face Buffalo and Tampa Bay in their next two games.