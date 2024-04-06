Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Takes Playful Shot at Deshaun Watson

During an appearance on Deshaun Watson’s “QB Unplugged” show, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski let his guard down, humorously ribbing his quarterback.

Stefanski, Watson, and co-host Quincy Avery — Watson’s private QB coach — discussed a variety of subjects during the appearance. But Watson’s walk-off question for the Browns skipper was about his golf handicap.

“I don’t like to talk about that. I don’t want to brag; we’ll let everyone keep wondering,” Stefanski said.

Then Stefanski turned the tables and took a playful jab at Watson over his elite athleticism.

“I’ve played with this guy. You’re annoying,” Stefanski said, pointing at Watson. “Here’s why it’s annoying. He just picks the game up and then he’s draining 35-foot putts. It’s the most ridiculous thing. You were blessed. I bet you’d be throwing bullseye if there were a dart board here. It’s annoying. Whatever this dude possesses, I don’t have that.”

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Game Planning With Deshaun Watson

Watson and Stefanski discussed some more serious topics during the show. One that came up was game planning, which became quite interesting for Stefanski last season while he was evaluating five different quarterbacks.

“That’s our job as coaches. How do you win this week,” Stefanski said. “We have to run an offense that suits our players. And you better be thinking about the quarterback when you’re putting that game plan together. Certain guys have different strengths; certain guys like a different type of pass concept. There are plays that you have thousands of reps on in your career. I love those plays because you love those plays. That, to me, is putting the quarterback in the position where he is super comfortable with whatever concept it may be.”

Watson hasn’t thrived in Cleveland just yet, and Stefanski hasn’t been able to get into a full rhythm as a play-caller with Watson as his quarterback. That’s mostly due to Watson missing time. He’s played in just 12 games since the blockbuster 2022 trade that brought him to Cleveland. Last season, he passed for 1,115 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in six starts.

Deshaun Watson Expects to be Ready for Browns’ Opener

Watson’s health is the big question heading into next season for the Browns. He’s coming off surgery for a displaced fracture of the glenoid bone. Watson has recently started throwing again and assured he’ll be ready to roll for Week 1.

“The biggest thing right now through this process is load management and just continue to find ways to just get better and just stay on that course,” Watson told reporters on Thursday, April 4. “So I’m trusting all the doctors, the (physical therapist), Dr. (Neal) ElAttrache and his team out in L.A. with the Cleveland Browns and we just follow their role and we’ll be ready by Week 1.”

The odds are stacked against Watson returning to the Pro Bowl form he had with the Houston Texans. He hasn’t played more than six games in a season since 2020. But Watson is confident that he’ll be better than ever when he returns next season.

“Most definitely (confident),” Watson said. “I put my whole life into this and I want to make sure I come back even better than before.”

The Browns will begin voluntary workouts on Monday, April 15.