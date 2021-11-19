Browns Taking Look at Adding Former Raiders Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns hosted former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kyle Sloter this week for a tryout, getting a look at their quarterback options with Baker Mayfield banged up.

The Browns also worked out defensive backs Ken Webster, Delrick Abrams and Luq Barcoo, as well as wide receivers John Hurst and Antonio Nunn and defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

Mayfield is expected to start Sunday against Lions but appears a hard hit away from being in some major injury trouble. The former top overall pick is dealing with knee and foot issues, as well as a serious shoulder injury that includes a torn labrum and fracture.

Sloter was originally an undrafted free agent in 2017 but has found a home in the NFL, albeit on multiple teams. Along with the Raiders, he’s spent time with the Broncos, Vikings, Cardinals, Lions and Bears. He was most recently released by the Raiders on October 13.

During his college career, Sloter played in 35 games and made 13 starts between his time with Southern Mississippi (2012-14) and Northern Colorado (2015-16). He’s a solid athlete, beginning his career as a wide receiver and also playing running back. He transitioned to a full-time quarterback in 2016. Sloter appeared in 11 games in 2016, completing 197-of-318 passes for 2,665 yards and a school-record 29 touchdown passes, while also adding three scores on the ground.

Mayfield initially tried to keep his shoulder injury under wraps but has since been fairly open about the multiple injuries he’s dealing with. He missed the first start of his career earlier this season against the Broncos — a game the team won 17-14 on a Thursday night.

Mayfield admitted earlier in the week that this is the most banged up he’s been in his career.

“It is not like it is one particular thing; it is multiple,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday, November 17. “It is just that time of the year, and things add up. Just a couple of things after another. It is what it is.”

There’s an argument to be made that the Browns could do Mayfield a favor by resting him against a winless Lions team that is starting backup quarterback Tim Boyle. But Mayfield will get the nod, with veteran Case Keenum backing up.

Browns Have Nick Mullens on Practice Squad

While Keenum is a solid backup option, the Browns have another layer of security in Nick Mullens, who previously started games for the 49ers.

Mullens started 16 games with San Francisco from 2018 to 2020, notching an 87.2 career passer rating. He’s 2-6 as a starter with 2437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Mullens would be the second quarterback active if Mayfield were to miss another game as the backup to Keenum. Prior to playing for the Browns, Keenum was the starter for the Washington Redskins during the 2019-20 season. He passed for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Keenum started 30 games over his previous two seasons before landing in Washington with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. In 2017, he went 11-3 with Minnesota, helping lead the team to the NFC championship game. Keenum’s best year in terms of yardage was in Denver two seasons ago, passing for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 16 starts. Keenum has also spent time in Houston and with the Rams.