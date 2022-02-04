Browns Link to Raw Quarterback Prospect With Top Pick

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 13 pick in this year’s NFL Draft and could decide to draft their quarterback of the future with the first-round selection in Malik Willis.

Willis has impressed at the Senior Bowl this week and his interview with the Browns went well.

“They were focused on a little background and just a little bit of ball, knowing we were going to meet at the combine and stuff,” Willis told cleveland.com about his meeting with the Browns. “They were real chill about it. It was cool, though. A cool experience.”

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com thinks the Browns should consider taking Willis with the No .13 overall pick as a project quarterback that can learn behind Baker Mayfield for a year. Mayfield — the top pick in the 2018 draft — is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Here’s what Cabot had to say about Willis:

If he keeps performing and interviewing like this, Willis will be in play for the Browns’ No. 13 pick in the NFL Draft in April. He’s had excellent Senior Bowl practices this week, showing off his cannon arm and dual-threat ability. He’s also displayed the leadership abilities and demeanor needed to handle the position.

Willis Thinks He’s Best Quarterback in the Draft





Willis passed for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year at Liberty. He added 878 yards on the ground, along with 13 touchdowns, showing off his ability as an elite dual-threat quarterback.

Willis hasn’t been shy to talk about his talent heading into a draft that isn’t being touted for being very deep at quarterback. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Carson Strong of Nevada and North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral are some of the other prospects at QB teams will consider.

“We all have [different] playing styles and it’s hard to judge us the same way,” Willis said. “We all think differently. We all have different strengths and weaknesses. I feel like I’m a really blessed individual and I think I’m the best and I think they should as well.”

He added: “I just think I’m the best because of my ability. I’m blessed physically and not only that, I just grind mentally. I’m just trying to be the smartest that I need to be in order to be the best.”

Rookie QB Doesn’t Seem Like Best Route for Browns

The Browns have a decision to make on Mayfield, although all signs seem to be pointing to the former Heisman winner returning after an injury-riddled year. Mayfield completed just over 60% of his passes last season for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns stumbled to an 8-9 record.

The Browns have built what many consider as a championship-caliber roster with a strong defense and stellar running game. However, the team did not get the production from the passing game that they need last year with Mayfield at less than 100%. He’ll have one more year to prove he can be the solution long-term in Cleveland.

The upside with a rookie would be that the Browns could pay other key players — like Denzel Ward — and bank that someone like Willis could do enough as a young quarterback to carry the team without a massive salary.