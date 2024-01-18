Browns Urged to Pursue Projected $60 Million WR to Play Alongside Cooper

The Cleveland Browns need more offensive firepower in 2024 but salary cap constraints could limit their options.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, January 17, suggested Marquise Brown of the Arizona Cardinals as the most sensible free-agent option likely to be available.

The Browns have some work to do to clear up a free-agent budget. As of right now, they are projected to be $13.9 million over the salary cap for 2024, per Spotrac. That’s before the Browns do anything with Deshaun Watson’s $64 million cap hit, though. It’s likely they will restructure his contract to continue pushing money into the future so they can clear current cap space. That still probably doesn’t put them in range to land Mike Evans, Tee Higgins or any of the other players at the top of the market. Buying low on a player like Marquise Brown could work, though. Both the [Baltimore] Ravens and Cardinals have tried to make him a No. 1 receiver, but that’s not who he is. He is still a capable burner who is a high-end secondary option.

Marquise Brown Likely to Hit Free Agency at Affordable Projected Value

Brown just played out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract in Arizona, setting him up for his second NFL deal this offseason.

The wideout spent two years with quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals after three seasons with the Ravens, who selected Brown in the first-round (No. 25 overall) of the 2019 draft. Baltimore traded Brown and his field-stretching speed to Arizona, along with a third-round selection, for the No. 23 overall pick that year.

Brown has earned north of $25 million across his five-year professional career, including the team option that paid him $13.4 million in 2023. Spotrac projects his market value at $59.5 million over a new four-year contract.

The Cardinals could use the franchise tag to keep Brown with the team for another year, though that choice would vault his one-year salary well above his real monetary value. That move makes little sense for any organization, let alone one in the midst of a rebuild that won just four games last season and may be in position to draft top WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State with the fourth overall pick in April.

Marquise Brown’s Skill Set, Expected Cost Fit with Browns’ Needs

Brown caught 51 passes for 574 yards in 2023, both career lows, and added four touchdowns. He has produced 3,644 yards and 28 touchdowns on 313 catches over five NFL seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

Those stats aren’t as exciting as Brown’s top-end speed is to a prospective employer like Cleveland. That said, Brown represents a significant upgrade on the edge to any of the Browns’ other options behind five-time Pro-Bowl wideout Amari Cooper.

Also, much like a three-point shooter in the NBA, Brown’s big-play threat creates schematic advantages of spacing for players like Cooper and first-time Pro-Bowl tight end David Njoku. Brown’s presence in the offense will also allow current No. 2 wide receiver Elijah Moore to occupy the slot position at essentially all times unless the Browns desire him elsewhere.

Brown’s drop issues are problematic considering the level of salary cap analysts expect him to command, but his skill set and price fit with the kind of player Cleveland both needs and can afford this offseason.