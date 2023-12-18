Browns Star Myles Garrett Calls Out NFL With 2-Word Message

Myles Garrett’s plea for improved officiating wasn’t answered on Sunday during the Cleveland Browns‘ win against the Chicago Bears but he didn’t want to talk about it.

Garrett’s silence stems from the threat of being hit with another fine from the NFL for talking about officiating. The Browns’ Pro Bowl pass-rusher was hit with a $25,000 fine this week for his comments after Cleveland’s Week 14 win.

“The officiating was a travesty today. It was honestly awful,” Garrett said on December 10. “I got a lot of respect for those guys, but we get scrutinized for the plays that we don’t make. So someone has to hold them accountable for the plays or the calls they don’t make.”

Garrett referred all questions about the officiating against the Bears to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Ask Roger,” Garrett said on Sunday when a reporter prompted him with a question about the lack of calls.

Garrett continued: “You watch the film and you ask Roger, I know what the question is going to be and not going to hit me over the head with anything else.”

Some fairly obvious holds against Garrett did not draw a flag. So much so that Hayden Grove of Cleveland.com posted a gallery of photos showing all the plays Garrett was held on.

“Different photographers, different plays, all holding,” Grove tweeted along with the photos.

Myles Garrett Still Making Impact for Browns Despite Lack of Sacks

Garrett was held without a sack for a third consecutive week against the Bears. However, he’s still making his impact felt as he battles through a shoulder injury. He notched three tackles against Chicago and a big tackle for loss.

The defense as a whole put together another massive performance in front of a home crowd. The Bears put up 14 points off turnovers — one a pick-six and another interception that was returned to the Browns’ 1-yard line. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco credited the unit for the win after the game.

“I don’t think enough can be said about how well our defense played with all the turnovers that we had and the little amount of points they let up,” Flacco said. “I mean, they let up three points — was it even that?”

Myles Garrett: Browns Don’t Shy Away From Challenge

The Browns stormed back in the second half but the effort was nearly upended late. Garrett was applying pressure on Bears quarterback Justin Fields as he launched a Hail Mary with no time left. It was nearly completed, bouncing out of the hands of Bears receiver Darnell Mooney as time expired.

“He kind of looked at me, just made sure I was far enough away and then tossed it up,” Garrett said. “I was like, please lord, don’t let us be one of these YouTube compilations.”

Before turning the tide in the fourth quarter, things looking grim for the Browns. But down 10 points, the Browns kept chipping away, eventually sealing the victory on a 34-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins with 32 seconds left.

“We never think we’re out of it and as long as you have time on the clock,” Garrett said. “We’re going to grind out every single yard, every single inch to win the game. Offensive, defense, special teams, we all came together and pulled through.”

The Browns have now won five games this season with the game-winning score coming in the final two minutes.