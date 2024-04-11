Browns’ Garrett Named Star to ‘Keep an Eye on’ After Allen Signs for $150 Million

The Cleveland Browns have spent huge to build a Super Bowl-quality roster, but developments around the NFL may leave the franchise digging even deeper to keep its key players happy.

The most recent indirect complication for Cleveland came on Wednesday, April 10, in the form of a five-year deal for Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen that could pay him up to $150 million with incentives. Ari Meirov of 33rd Team detailed the deal, as well as what it might mean for Browns star edge defender Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY).

“Two other names to keep an eye on over here, Myles Garrett in Cleveland and then Maxx Crosby in Las Vegas. Garrett is getting $25 million per year, Crosby is at around $23.5 million per year,” Meirov said. “We know how these players react when other players top them when it comes to contracts. ‘That guy’s not better than me. I’m better than him. I should be getting paid more.'”

Meirov added that one specific point of contention could be the fact that Garrett — who is playing on a five-year, $125 million deal that keeps him under contract through 2026 — has no remaining guaranteed money on the agreement following the 2024 campaign.

“Both those players, Garrett and Crosby, don’t have guaranteed money on their deals after this season,” Meirov continued. “So keep an eye on if they try and go up to their team and say, ‘Hey, we gotta adjust my deal because I’m still playing at an All-Pro level and all these other guys are passing me. It should not be like that.'”

Myles Garrett Has Leverage to Renegotiate Even Richer Deal With Browns

Garrett, a former No. 1 overall pick of Cleveland’s in the 2017 draft, will turn only 29 years old right near the end of the upcoming season. He’s been worth every penny of the $104.5 million he has already earned across seven NFL seasons and has shown no indication that he will slow down anytime soon.

The defensive end finished last season with 86 total pressures, 57 QB hurries and 15 sacks, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Meanwhile, Pro Football Reference tallied Garrett’s sacks at 14 and have his career total recorded at 88.5 sacks (more than 12.5 per season).

Along with his DPOY Award in 2023, Garrett has also earned Pro Bowl honors five times, including in each of the past four seasons. He has also earned All-Pro selections in five of his seven years in the NFL, including first-team honors on three occasions.

PFF ranked Garrett as the top edge defender in the league last season based on advanced metrics, with a total player grade of 93.6.

Browns Will Have to Get Creative if Myles Garrett Asks for Pay Raise

The Browns currently have just $3.9 million in salary cap space at their disposal as of Wednesday, so Cleveland fans shouldn’t expect Garrett to add much money (if any) to his salary this season.

Doing so for the years ahead could prove difficult as well, particularly with so many players on the roster already making astronomical amounts — namely Deshaun Watson and his $230 million fully-guaranteed deal spanning five years, including the upcoming three.

That said, the franchise has found ways to bring back Garrett’s edge-rushing teammate in Za’Darius Smith on a new two-year deal worth $23 million as well as to trade for/pay wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on a three-year extension totaling $52.5 million.

Neither player is nearly as consequential to the Browns’ success as Garrett. And while it is fair to point out that paying both Smith and Jeudy was less expensive for Cleveland than reworking Garrett’s deal will be, general manager Andrew Berry is likely to do whatever necessary to find a way — particularly considering the Super Bowl window the Browns should have spanning the next two or three seasons.