Pair of Browns Pro Bowlers Dealing With New Injuries

The Cleveland Browns did not have Myles Garrett or Denzel Ward on the field for Tuesday’s practice, with both Pro Bowl defenders dealing with injuries.

Ward has been dealing with some soreness and sat out his third consecutive practice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did not detail the injury. Ward made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018 and has continued his high level of play. However, injuries have been a significant concern for Ward, missing 11 regular-season games over his first three seasons.

Ward has seven interceptions, 40 passes defended and 142 tackles in his career with the Browns. The Browns are currently negotiating with Ward on a contract extension. He’s entering his fourth season with the Browns and the team exercised his fifth-year option this offseason. Cleveland has been in talks with Ward’s team about extending him long-term, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“After extending Nick Chubb, the Browns have begun discussing a potential deal with cornerback Denzel Ward,” Fowler reported over the weekend. “This could be difficult to do with two years left on Ward’s deal, but sides will see where it goes.”

Myles Garrett Also Miss Practice as Precaution

The Browns have played it safe with injuries in camp, giving players the rest they need even if an injury is not deemed overly serious. That appears to be the case with Garrett, who is dealing with a hamstring injury but is designated as day-to-day going forward.

The Browns cannot afford Garrett to be less than 100%. Last year he collected 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games. On top of that, he now has a new pass-rush partner in Jadeveon Clowney. The two former No. 1 overall picks are expected to be quite the combo.

While Garrett is a bit hobbled, Clowney has impressed in camp and said he feels healthy for the first time in years.

“I think I had rough start to my career. I started off with the worst injury I could think of with the microfracture. I have just been getting better throughout my career as far as getting healthy,” Clowney told reporters last week. “I had probably one of the best offseasons I have had working out. I am looking for a big year, and with the guys around me, that can happen.”

Browns Get Anthony Walker Back

It wasn’t all negative for the Browns, who got linebacker and defensive play-caller Anthony Walker back after a knee injury. Walker got an MRI and luckily the injury did not require surgery and was not too serious.

Walker is a former fifth-round pick who made a name for himself with the Colts. He moved into a starting role during his second season in the league and brings a wealth of experience to the table. He’s notched a pair of 100 tackle seasons, including 124 in 2019. He also has a trio of interceptions in his career.

The Browns had quite the crew sidelined for Tuesday’s practice joining Garrett and Ward, including: WR Anthony Schwartz, S Ronnie Harrison, LB Montrel Meander, LB Jacob Phillips, DT Malik McDowell, OG Blake Hance, WR Alexander Hollins, TE David Njoku and DE Jadeveon Clowney. The Browns will make their preseason debut this week, so hopefully the rest is nothing more than precautionary for the large group.

