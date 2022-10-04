Browns Latest Signing Could Signal Bad News for Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are unsure when they’ll get a healthy Myles Garrett back on the field, prompting a move for promising preseason standout Sam Kamara.

Kamara was previously with the Chicago Bears, where he made the practice squad but was released on September 9. He doesn’t come with a beefy NFL resume but was a strong performer in the preseason, accounting for 14 pressures.

He also logged an elite run defense grade of 89.9 on Pro Football Focus, which is something the Browns could utilize after allowing the Falcons to run wild a week ago to the tune of 202 yards without their starting back in the fold.

Kamara will join the Browns practice squad but could be called up to the active roster depending on how the injury situation shakes out in Cleveland. He played eight games for the Bears last season, recording 10 combined tackles.

Browns Depth Being Tester on Defensive Line

With Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney both out in Week 4, the Browns relied primarily on rookie Alex Wright and practice squad call-up Isaac Rochell to hold down the fort at defensive end. Seventh-round rookie Isaiah Thomas also saw time on the field.

Cleveland traded for former Patriots pass-rusher Chase Winovich this offseason but he’s on injured reserve dealing with a hamstring injury. The Browns are also missing starting defensive tackle Taven Bryan, who is also dealing with a hamstring injury.

“I don’t believe that there are backups in the NFL,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said last week. “I just believe there are starters-in-waiting. Some of the guys are still developing and learning, but I trust those guys. I believe they’re good players who are going to fill in for those guys if they don’t play, and we’re going to keep doing what we do defensively.”

Browns Playing Waiting Game With Injuries to Garrett, Clowney

Play

Myles Garrett: "Just blessed to live another day" | Press Conference Myles Garrett addresses the media on September 30th, 2022. #LockerRoomPressConference #BrownsMedia 2022-09-30T17:57:59Z

Clowney suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 that has forced him to miss the past two games. He was initially listed as questionable last week before eventually being ruled out prior to the matchup with the Falcons.

Garrett is dealing with injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on September 26 and his return timeline is uncertain. He expressed a desire to play last week but the All-Pro pass-rusher is still recovering.

“If it were up to me, I would love to go. That is just my competitive spirit and my nature,” Garrett told reporters September 30.

Along with some bumps and bruises, Garrett is dealing with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s expected to bother him for a month but head coach Kevin Stefanski did not confirm that report when asked about Garrett’s status.

“I don’t know about that specific report,” Stefanski said on October 3. “I would just tell you I want to get to Wednesday. I know he’s feeling better, so we’ll see where we are come Wednesday.”

Garrett and Clowney have combined for 4.5 sacks this season and the former top overall picks anchor the defense up front. Garrett is one sack away from setting the franchise record, which likely has added to his eagerness to get on the field.