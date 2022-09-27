Browns Give Key Injury Update on Myles Garrett After Crash

Myles Garrett has not been ruled out by the Cleveland Browns for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and it sounds like the powerful pass-rusher would like to give it a go after being involved in a serious car crash on Monday.

Garrett was transported to the hospital following the one-car crash in which both he and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ohio State Highway Patrol told NFL.com. He was released from the hospital late Monday night.

Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain in addition to lacerations during the crash, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Myles Garrett was released from the hospital Monday night and underwent another battery of tests today. It's not yet clear when he'll be back on the field. Given the circumstances, though, it appears he dodged a major bullet. https://t.co/F4xGpdVLRS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2022

The Browns confirmed that report and issued a statement from general manager Andrew Berry on Garrett’s status.

“First – and most importantly – we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in a statement. “After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

Garrett has not spoken since the crash but his reps put out a statement thanking everyone for their support. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Tuesday that Garrett will try to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.

Myles Garrett on Verge of History With Browns

Garrett is the most essential piece of the defense due to his ability to get to the quarterback and disrupt plays. His role is especially import due to recent injuries to linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Walker is out for the season with a knee injury while Clowney is questionable with a right ankle issue.

If Garrett is able to suit up, he’ll have another shot at history. He’s just one sack away from setting the Browns franchise record for sacks. He was held without one last week against the Steelers after notching three over the first two weeks. The mark is currently held by Clay Matthews Jr., who has 62. Garrett sits at 61.5 and has amassed that total in 71 games compared to Matthews’ 171.

While the record is nice, Garrett has been clear that winning games is his only priority.

“What is important to me is winning. Whether I tie it, I don’t or I break it, whatever it is, but I want to be very impactful in the game,” Garrett told reporters on September 16. “I want to be able to be a game changer for my team. If I don’t break the record, that is not going to sadden me. There will be many more games and another game next week. I know [Clay Matthews Jr.] is a great player and he has had a line of great players. I hope to get it, but at the end of the day, it won’t wear me down if I do not.”

Browns Relying on Jacob Phillips in Larger Role

The Cleveland defense was expected to be the team’s strength heading into the year, especially with Jacoby Brissett manning the starting quarterback spot for the first 11 games. But through the first three games, the defense has turned in some uneven performances, highlighted by a meltdown late in Week 2 against the Jets.

The challenge will only get harder with injury to Walker, who led the team in tackles a season ago. Third-year linebacker Jacob Phillips will take over as the main green dot player on defense, which means he’ll be communicating the play to the rest of the unit. The Browns feel he is ready for a larger role as he slides in for Walker.

“Jacob is a very competitive young man,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on September 26. “Played well in the last ball game. We are going to need him to continue to ascend, get better and those type of things. He is definitely somebody who is excited about the opportunity.”

The Browns are established as a 1.5-point road favorite against the 1-2 Falcons on Sunday.