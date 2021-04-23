Browns Star Myles Garrett Sends ‘Scary’ Warning to NFL

Myles Garrett pumped to have a new pass-rush partner on the Cleveland Browns defensive line in Jadeveon Clowney and the All-Pro can see things getting pretty “scary” for their opponents next season.

Garrett collected 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games last season. Clowney has racked up 32 sacks over seven seasons, while Garrett has 42.5 in 49 starts.

“We’ll be very scary,” Garrett told reporters on Thursday while unveiling two large murals he commissioned. “I know everyone else is looking forward to it, and so am I.”

Like so many in Cleveland, Myles Garrett is looking forward to seeing the Browns' revamped defense on the field. Video: @MaryKayCabot, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro https://t.co/qppH3X88g1 pic.twitter.com/5mLRZTFpR5 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) April 22, 2021

Like Garrett, Clowney is a former No. 1 overall pick, going to the Houston Texans in 2014. He’s been hampered by injuries the last two seasons but has Pro Bowl potential.

“I know the guy is aggressive, really gets after it and he has a motor: keeps attacking, plays the run well and a good pass-rusher,” Garrett said of Clowney, speaking on his new teammate for the first time since the Browns made the signing official. “He’s an athletic specimen like someone I know on the Browns, so it will be fun.”

Garrett appears to be talking about himself, considering he’s an athletic freak, which he’s shown off in a series of social media videos.

Garrett: Cleveland Feels Like a Second Home

The Browns chased Clowney for two offseasons, finally landing him on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. He’ll have a chance to play next to Garrett, who is locked in long-term in Cleveland.

Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million deal last offseason that links him to Cleveland through the 2026 season. Garrett, who is originally from Texas, has grown fond of Cleveland.

“The longer I’ve been here, the more it’s grown on me, and I’ve just started to love it,” he said. “Even when I’m in Texas, I sometimes miss my home of being in the city or just going through and seeing the people.

“Back where I’m from, they say we have a lot of kind, well-mannered people, and I feel like it’s the same way here in Cleveland. So it’s much appreciated. It’s always felt like a second home.”

It’s no New York or Los Angeles, but Garrett believes others — especially prospective free agents — should give the city more of a chance.

“A lot people look at Cleveland and they kind of just write it off,” he said. “When I tell them about it, I say, ‘Just come in with an open mind. You don’t know about a lot of hidden gems. You just have to go out there with no expectations. Be open to it all.'”

Clowney Takes Aim at Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett has made it clear that being named Defensive Player of the Year is one of his goals. He’ll have to compete with Clowney for the honor, with his new teammate taking aim at the award.

“With my potential and the way I play the game, if I can stay healthy I should not be far away from being Defensive Player of the Year. I think I have that potential, and I can do it,” Clowney told reporters.

Clowney admitted that he’s never been fully healthy for an NFL season, which is something he’s looking forward to with the Browns. He’s missed 29 games in his career, including 12 his rookie season after having microfracture knee surgery.

“I still can dominate this league, I know that. But if I ever reach my max potential or get back there like I feel now, they say the sky is the limit, but it is probably higher than that. They have footprints on the moon, though. That is where we are trying to reach. I just want to stay healthy. If I play 16 games, I think we will be ready to see. Just let me work on that.”

If Clowney can stay healthy for 16 games and be a postseason contributor, it is a “scary” proposition for the rest of the league.

READ NEXT: Browns Hopeful For Reunion With DT Sheldon Richardson