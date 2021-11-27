Browns Myles Garrett Calls Out Ravens Ahead of Matchup

The Cleveland Browns will face the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks and Myles Garrett is more than ready for the challenge.

The AFC North is a logjam and a lot could be sorted out in the two games, with the Browns capable of changing the story of their season and getting closer to punching their second consecutive postseason ticket. But to do so, they’ll have to take down the Ravens, who Garrett sees as a roadblock the Browns are going to blow over.

“I mean, they’re at the top and they’re in the way,” Garrett told reporters on Friday. “We’re trying to go to the playoffs and right now we gotta go through them, so that’s how we’re looking at it. The bye week just gives us more time to study them and study what we did, hopefully, what we do on Sunday, so see what we can put on tape and learn from that and have a better performance next time out.”

The Browns are currently 6-5 and the two-game stretch against the Ravens — which sandwiches a bye — will likely define the Browns season. However, Garrett isn’t buying that line of thought.

“Define the season? I feel like that has been said multiple times down the stretch,” Garrett said. “I don’t feel like it will define the season. Go out there and play our brand of football and give us a good look of who we are.”

The Browns have lost three consecutively against the Ravens and haven’t swept Baltimore since 2007. Cleveland’s last win in the series came in September of 2019, with the Browns coming out on top 40-25 behind 342 yards and a touchdown from Baker Mayfield.

Garrett, Browns Tasked With Slowing Down Lamar Jackson





Myles Garrett: "Winners find a way to win" Myles Garrett addresses the media on November 26th, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-11-26T19:24:43Z

The Browns will have to slow down Lamar Jackson if they want to have a chance, something few teams have been able to do lately. Jackson has 2,447 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season, adding 639 rushing yards with his legs. As someone who sets the edge, Garrett has to play extremely responsible to keep Jackson contained.

“How many people have figured that out? Nobody has done it consistently. I will try to look at the people who have,” Garrett told reporters on Friday. “The Bengals did it pretty well. The Dolphins did it pretty well. We will do something that work for us and try to mold ourselves off of the packages that they run.”

The Browns pass-rush needs to get on track after a lackluster showing a week ago against the Lions. The Browns did not register a sack and rarely made Lions backup quarterback Tim Boyle feel too uncomfortable.

Browns Get Key Pieces Back in Hunt, Conklin

The Browns have been hammered by injuries this season, but things appear to be turning around, with running back Kareem Hunt and offensive tackle Jack Conklin set to return from injury. Both are coming off the IR after injuries that saw them miss extended periods of time.

“Every game for us from now on is like a playoff game. It does not matter; we have to win,” Hunt said.

Cleveland is a 3.5-point underdog on the road against the Ravens, per Odds Shark.