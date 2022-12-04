Browns Star Myles Garrett Issues 2-Word Response to Watson Debut

Myles Garrett did not appear to be in the mood to answer any questions about quarterback Deshaun Watson following his Cleveland Browns debut.

Watson had a rocky debut but got a major lift from the defense and special teams, which account for all three of the Browns’ touchdowns in the 27-14 victory against the Texans.

Watson went 12 of 22 for 131 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, which came in the end zone. He posted a QB rating of 53.4, which was the worst of his career. Garrett was not eager to give a take on his new quarterback.

“Next question,” Garrett said when asked about Watson’s debut.

Garrett did open up a little more when it came Watson, making clear that they didn’t expect him to play lights out in his first game back after nearly two years away from an NFL field.

“We are not going to expect him to be Superman out there,” Garrett said, “when he hasn’t played in two years.”

Watson also acknowledged that he felt the rust from his time away from football.

“I would just say I felt every single one of those 700 days, honestly,” Watson said. “However long I’ve been out, I felt every single one of those days. Getting back in shape and everything is definitely what I needed today.”

Garrett: Three Phases of Game For a Reason

Luckily for Watson, his defense came to play, which helped him pick up the win in his Browns debut. Linebacker Tony Fields scored on a 16-yard interception return, cornerback Denzel Ward returned a fumble for a TD and Donovan Peoples-Jones took a punt to the house 76 yards to lead the Browns to victory.

“There are three phases of the game for a reason and two of them really showed up big time and made plays for us to win the game,” Garrett told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports in a 1-on-1 interview. “Not to take anything away from the offense. They still ran the ball very well. [Watson] made the plays he needed to make when he needed to. He showed signs and we’re not thinking anything has changed. He just needs some time to acclimate.”

Garrett said he still has confidence that Watson can be the Pro Bowl player he was prior, leading the league in passing during the 2020 season.

“He was still confident. He said ‘get the ball back, we’re going to score.’ He still has that confidence, that air about him,” Garrett said. “I don’t doubt him one bit when he says that. It takes one drive to get it going. All of a sudden, he’s that guy we’ve seen make plays all over the field.”

Watson, Garrett Not Phased by Hostile Environment

The Browns will be facing a hostile environment on the road for the foreseeable future with Watson as their quarterback. That was evident in Houston on Sunday with the boos pouring in when he took the field.

“It was pretty normal until the offense got on the field. Then they showed their disdain for us,” Garrett told Anderson. “We have been in that kind of environment before, it’s not something we’re not used to. Just keep continuing to do our thing. Be loud with our calls and our checks. Just keep pushing.”

Watson was expecting a less-than-warm welcome back to Houston but didn’t take offense to it.

“They’re supposed to boo,” he said. “I’m a Cleveland Brown now, and we’re on the road. So, they’re supposed to do that.”

The Browns’ playoff hopes are hanging by a string but all they can do is keep winning. Cleveland faces Cincinnati next week in a crucial AFC North clash on the road. The Browns won the first matchup convincingly 32-13 on Halloween night.