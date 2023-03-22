Browns Star Myles Garrett Deletes Message on Odell Beckham Reunion

Myles Garrett is doing his best to get Odell Beckham Jr. back on the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham is a free agent and the Browns have shown interest in bringing back the polarizing pass-catcher after a failed first tenure in Cleveland. Garrett appears eager to make it happen.

Garrett responded to a comment on one of his Instagram posts that said, “Myles get OBJ’s a** back here immediately brother.” Garrett wrote back, “I’m working on it.”

Update: #Browns star Myles Garrett is "working" on getting Odell Beckham to sign with Cleveland.@obj has said he's seeking a deal that would him more than $4 million a year. pic.twitter.com/Nvd0ySFEJq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2023

Garrett later deleted the comment, which might have been because the Browns landed New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore to round out their wide receiver corps. Moore will join Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as the team’s top pass-catchers.

The conclusion to Beckham’s previous stop in Cleveland was ugly. After some turmoil around the trade deadline, Beckham ended up being released. Garrett has been on good terms with Beckham and didn’t throw him under the bus when things went south.

“The man had one touch last week and he was disgruntled,” Garrett said back in 2021. “I can’t say it was rightfully so, but he’s the No. 1 receiver. I mean, the No. 1 receiver, you have to expect some things are going to come with that.”

Browns Remained on Good Terms With Odell Beckham

Beckham’s frustration and beef appeared to be only with quarterback Baker Mayfield. The two tried to make it work but Beckham’s lack of targets became an untenable situation.

“We knew he wanted the ball more, everybody knew he wanted the ball more,” Garrett said.

Beckham remains a free agent, waiting for the right opportunity to arise after missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com said the team was open to reuniting with OBJ if the price was right.

“The Browns attended Beckham’s private workout in Arizona, where he showed he can run. If the price is right, they won’t hesitate to sign him,” Cabot wrote. She previously mentioned that the sides have remained on good terms.

Beckham managed just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games with the Browns. He went on to sign with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.

Beckham caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the Rams’ four postseason games.

Myles Garrett Gets New Pass-Rush Partner

Play

Ogbo Okoronkwo’s ready to ‘crush the pocket’ for Myles Garrett on Browns’ defense Cleveland Browns introduce defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, who signed a three-year $19 million deal as a free agent to compliment Myles Garrett. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 2023-03-22T19:07:41Z

The Browns have been busy in free agency, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Garrett has a new pass-rush partner in Ogbo Okoronkwo, who is excited to get to work with the All-Pro.

“I think me and Myles both possess a combination of traits – speed, power and quickness,” Okoronkwo said in his introductory press conference. “That coming off of both edges is going to be a lot for an offensive line to deal with. We are just excited to see how they are going to try to block us.”

Garrett is coming off back-to-back 16-sack seasons, despite being one of the most frequently double-teamed players in the league. Having a competent threat on the other side has been the challenge but Okoronkwo is confident he can be that.

“As he is rushing the edge and flying off the edge with all of that speed as I crush the pocket and just make the quarterback uncomfortable and escape in ways that he is not used to, I think that will just open it up for Myles more,” Okoronkwo said.

The Browns also added some beef in the middle with Dalvin Tomlinson and have signed other depth pieces like Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill.