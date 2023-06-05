Browns DE Myles Garrett Catches Heat: ‘Doesn’t Sit Right With Me’

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has caught a little heat lately for skipping the Browns OTA these past few weeks. The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd and Zac Jackson had a recent conversation about the state of the Browns and while they are very optimistic about the team going into the 2023 season, it “doesn’t sit right” with Lloyd that Garrett hasn’t been participating in the organized team activities this offseason.

Myles Garrett is Being Criticized For Not Leading By Example

Organized team activities are optional, per the the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the player’s association. But most players choose to take part because they provide training and physical conditioning. They typically happen in three phases — the meetings, strength and conditioning training and rehab; the field drills; and the OTA offseason workouts that consist of 7v7, 9v9 or 11v11 drills.

The Browns’ OTA offseason workouts took place this year from May 23 to May 25 and then May 30 through June 1 and the Athletic’s Browns analysts didn’t love it that Garrett was not there.

“A few of the big-name guys — Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett — have been absent. I don’t care that Bitonio and Chubb aren’t there, but Garrett’s absence doesn’t sit right with me. I don’t want to make a big deal about it, but it’s worth mentioning,” wrote Lloyd.

He added that he knows Garrett “will be ready for the season,” but he said that it feels like Garrett should be there because of his leadership role on the team.

“Garrett has embraced this role of vocal leader, of speaking out on topics and making his voice more prominent in and out of the locker room. Well, showing up — even when it’s voluntary — is part of leading,” Lloyd continued. “He should be there. We’ve already established how important this season is to the franchise’s fate. Add to that a new defensive coordinator and a new scheme. If Garrett truly wants to be a franchise pillar, he should’ve been in Berea these past couple of weeks.”

Jackson said he “most agree[s]” with Lloyd, adding, “I’m not going to act like Garrett was going to get better during six spring practices, but I’m with you on the platform and leadership thing.”

The Browns’ mandatory minicamp stars on June 6 and runs through June 8, so Garrett will be in Berea starting Tuesday.

This is a Make-or-Break Season for the Cleveland Browns

Along the same lines of saying that this season is “important” to the “franchise’s fate,” Lloyd also said that there are “no more excuses” for the Browns this year. Between having quarterback Deshaun Watson for his first full season and all the offseason moves the team made to shore up the roster, it’s time to get some wins.

“[New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz] was brought here in part to get the most out of Myles Garrett. If there’s another gear in Garrett, Schwartz will find it. I didn’t know how [general manager] Andrew Berry was going to fill all the holes that seemed evident when we left Pittsburgh, but by God, at least on paper, the Browns had a good offseason. Now they have to win. There are no more excuses, and everyone in the building knows it,” said Lloyd.

Jackson added, “I agree with your conclusion. It’s time for the Browns to win. All this money spent, all the excuses for last year (including the valid ones!) and all of this year’s upcoming field trips have to lead to wins. They don’t have to go 17-0, and Deshaun Watson doesn’t need to be Patrick Mahomes in September, but the Browns need to be a better situational team and much better on defense. I think it’s been a mostly sensible offseason, and though I still think it’s combustible, this team is better equipped to make the postseason than last year’s team was.”

Speaking of Jim Schwartz, in his latest press conference, he said that the defense started out “pretty crappy” in the OTAs this spring, but they’re starting to make progress.

“It’s really hard to say where we are. We’re making progress on schemes and communication. We were pretty crappy early on. We needed a little kick in the butt to get going a little bit today. But communication, getting some things under our feet. We’re getting a little bit better there, but the road will hit the rubber when training camp comes and we can play with toughness and effort and physicality,” said Schwartz.

When asked point-blank about Garrett’s absence, he said that that is between himself and Garrett.

“Those questions aren’t for me. We’ll keep conversations between players to where they belong, between coach and player, and, you know, he’ll be here and he’ll be ready when the time comes,” said Schwartz.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a similar answer when he was asked if it’s “annoying” that Garrett chose not to participate, saying, “I’m not going to characterize it. I think it’s a voluntary program and the guys that are here, we coach them up. That’s how we approach it.”