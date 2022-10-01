Browns Make Final Call on Myles Garrett’s Status Following Crash

Myles Garrett will not be suiting up for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons following a single-car crash earlier in the week.

Garrett was originally dubbed as questionable but his status later changed to out for the Week 4 affair. The All-Pro pass-rusher had not practiced all week as he recovered from various injuries he sustained during the crash. Garrett suffered a left shoulder sprain and a right biceps strain as well as cuts and bruises from the crash.

Browns downgraded DE Myles Garrett to out for Sunday's game against Atlanta. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2022

Garrett is a relentless competitor and left the door open on possibly playing despite a week filled with worry and uncertainty.

“That is up to the training staff and the coaches. If it were up to me, I would love to go. That is just my competitive spirit and my nature,” Garrett told reporters on Friday. “Physically, we have to assess that going up to the game. That is just another decision that we will make a little bit closer to game time.”

Browns Could Also Be Missing Jadeveon Clowney

Myles Garrett: "Just blessed to live another day" | Press Conference Myles Garrett addresses the media on September 30th, 2022. #LockerRoomPressConference #BrownsMedia 2022-09-30T17:57:59Z

Garrett will be missed. He’s an elite pass-rusher and even when he’s not recording sacks, he’s disrupting the game plan of opponents and commanding attention from multiple offensive linemen. He has notched three sacks this season and is one away from setting the Browns franchise record for career sacks. Garrett also has 15 total pressures this season and a pair of forced fumbles.

While Garrett’s absence is a big one, it could be compounded by his pass-rush partner Jadeveon Clowney also missing the game. Clowney missed the matchup against the Steelers with an ankle injury and is also questionable.

“I really believe – I know I have said this before – it is not that guys have to step up and do anything special; it is just go out and do your job,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said on September 29. “If we had all of our guys available, I wouldn’t say, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it. You can take it easy.’ I haven’t really talked to them more about the situation we are in. It is just whoever is up and whoever is healthy, let’s just go play the best football we can to give our team a chance to win.”

Rookie Alex Wright will get the starting nod for a second consecutive week and the Browns will have to rely on Isaac Rochell to play a larger role. Rochell is a practice squad call-up but has solid experience. He’s collected 92 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception over his five seasons in the NFL.

Myles Garrett Calls Crash ‘Wake-Up Call’

Prior to the crash, Garrett had been ticketed multiple times for speeding. The 26-year-old was cited on successive days last year for going over the speed limit, once being clocked at 120 mph, per The Associated Press.

“This will be definitely a wake-up call for me, just try to be smart overall with driving,” Garrett said. “Don’t take anything for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here and just take my time.”

He also had a female passenger with him when his Porsche 911 Turbo S flipped multiple times. She also escaped with just minor injuries.

“With what I saw, the pictures, I think it was a hell of an event and just grateful that not only am I alive, I was able to have so much of my family and the support system that was around me and just keep me locked in and keep me focused on taking it day by day,” Garrett said.

Cleveland is a slight 1-point favorite against the Falcons on the road.