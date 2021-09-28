Browns CB Troy Hill Petitions for Myles Garrett Pay Raise

The Cleveland Browns are already paying Myles Garrett handsomely, but cornerback Troy Hill thinks its still not enough considering what the star defensive end brings to the table.

Garrett cashed in last year with a $125 million contract extension that included $50 million guaranteed, briefly making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. But after a 4.5 sack performance against the Bears, Hill wants to see that number go up.

“Man, pay that man again. That is the only thing I kept thinking is ‘Pay that man again.’ Go get him some more money at that point,” Hill said on Monday, September 27. “That is dominance at its finest. He makes our job easy back there. You have to love when pass rushers get after it like that. The whole D line was out there. They played together, and they did their thing. I am excited about that.”

Garrett’s production is great, but it was also his leadership that helped spur the big defensive performance. He let his unit know they were not pulling their weight and they responded in a massive way.

“I needed to be there myself. There is no excuse that I am getting chipped. I have to go out there and make plays and have to find a way to be effective and produce, as well,” Garrett told reporters in his September 26 postgame press conference. “They stepped up to the challenge. Knew who was coming in here was a great defense and a budding young quarterback who was hungry. We stepped up to the plate, and we knocked it out of the park.”

Browns Have No Update on Greg Newsome





Newsome suffered a calf injury against the Bears and head coach Kevin Stefanski said the rookie would be getting an MRI on Monday to see the severity. However, the team did not have an update on Newsome’s status following the MRI.

“I do not have all of the information on our guys yet on those injuries so I will update you on all of them Wednesday,” Stefanski told reporters Monday. “I do not have an update for Greg specifically.”

Newsome was the Browns first-round pick this year and has proved to be worth that selection, taking over as the Day 1 starter opposite of Denzel Ward.

“Greg has been balling. He has been putting it together every week,” said Hill, who plays slot cornerback. “Like I said, the whole defense, week by week, we are just trying to keep getting better. It is a long season. He has been doing his thing. As a rookie, he does not really seem like a rookie. He takes everything, learns fast and puts his technique down. He is a fierce competitor. He has been doing his thing out there. I am excited about his journey.”

Demetric Felton Earning Larger Role

Another standout rookie is Demetric Felton, who has proved to be a game-changer in multiple phases of the game. He’s been an explosive return man and can be a lethal pass-catching option from both out wide and from the backfield.

“There are some plays that we will have for Demetric each game as his role will grow as he earns his role,” Stefanski said. “I would not read into it more than that.”

The Browns rookies will continue to look for opportunities as the team hits the road this week to take on the Minnesota Vikings.