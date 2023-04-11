Browns Dubbed Suitor For 3-Time All-Pro Defensive Tackle

The Cleveland Browns could use another big body in the middle and Ndamukong Suh is a name that has been floated as a fit for the new-look defense.

Suh is 36 years old and certainly on the backend of his career. However, he’s coming off a successful stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, signing at the midway mark last season and making an impact on their defensive line. He played on just over a third of their defensive snaps, notching an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 64.2. He was especially good stopping the run — a skill set the Browns would welcome.

Suh won’t come with a big price tag and would be a nice veteran to insert into the mix for the Browns. Irie Harris of Cleveland.com listed Suh as a realistic option for the Browns at the point in free agency, citing his familiarity with ne Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“The 36-year old is entering the last leg of his career, and is looking for the best situation ahead of 2023. His past experience in Jim Schwartz’s defense would be the top option, as to why the Browns should sign him. “Schwartz was head coach for the Lions when they drafted Suh second overall in 2010. Suh spent four seasons in Schwartz’s defense, where he was tailor-made to create havoc on the line.”

The Browns and Suh were also linked last season before he eventually signed with the Eagles.

Browns Inked Dalvin Tomlinson as Big-Ticket Free Agent

Dalvin Tomlinson Introductory Press Conference | Cleveland Browns Former Minnesota Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson speaks with the media after signing with the Cleveland Browns during free agency.

The Browns knew they needed to make a big move to improve the defensive tackle position this offseason. Cleveland ran out one of the worst groups in football last season, which led to a leaky run defense.

The Browns’ big splash came in the form of Dalvin Tomlinson, who inked a four-year, $57 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed.

Tomlinson has played six seasons with the New York Giants (2017-2020) and Vikings (2021-2022). He’s started all 93 games he’s appeared in during his career, including 13 last year with Minnesota. He posted 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 13 games played.

“The defensive scheme was one of the biggest things and just how physical that defensive scheme is, it is attacking,” Tomlinson said in his introductory press conference. “It is based all on attacking and getting off the ball pretty much. Being able to use my power more to my advantage attacking everybody I line up against and just getting off the ball, I feel like it is the best fit for me. Also, just the players.”

Browns Star Myles Garrett Helped Attract Talent

The Browns defense is built around All-Pro Myles Garrett, who is coming off back to back 16 sacks seasons. His presence is a recruiting tool for the Browns, with players on the defensive line eager to play alongside him.

“Me and Myles Garrett came in from the same draft class, and I am super excited to play next to him,” Tomlinson said. “He is one of those freak athletes. He is truly a generational player so I am super excited to play with him.”

Garrett should get an additional boost from playing in Jim Schwartz’s defense. The veteran coordinator has been clear that Garrett can produce at an even higher level next season in his scheme, which is a high bar considering his recent sack numbers.