Browns Linked to Super Bowl-Winning Defensive Tackle

The Cleveland Browns have been looking for upgrades on the defensive side of the ball and a notable name that remains available is veteran tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Suh, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft, spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing an integral role on the defensive line. He started 49 contests for the Bucs over that span totaling 112 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

Suh is one of the more notable names remaining on the free-agent market and would be a big addition for a Browns’ defensive line that lacks a proven veteran presence at tackle. They’re currently relying on Taven Bryan — who has been banged up — Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai and rookie Perrion Winfrey.

While the Browns could scour the trade market for an upgrade, Suh could be scooped up for the right price and the Browns have some cap room to work with if they feel like it’ll be a significant boost for their defense. Bleacher Report dubbed Cleveland as the best fit for Suh’s services. Here’s what B/R’s Kristopher Knox had to say about a possible deal:

Good defensive tackles generally aren’t available via trade. Larry Ogunjobi of the Steelers could be, as he’s playing on a one-year deal and isn’t pushing Pittsburgh to the playoffs. However, the Steelers aren’t trading him to a division rival. Signing Ndamukong Suh would be a far easier path to fixing Cleveland’s defensive woes. While the 35-year-old isn’t the same playmaker he once was, he’s still dependable. Suh played 63 percent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive snaps and finished with 27 tackles, six sacks and 19 quarterback pressures. He hasn’t missed a game since 2011.

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo reported in September that there’s been interest in Suh from “three-to-five teams.” Lombardo added that he’d like to sign with a contender and it’d be debatable to call the Browns that at 2-3.

Browns Need Fix For Leaky Run Defense

The Browns currently rank 30th in the NFL in yards allowed per rush at 5.3. That number has balooned over the past two games, with the Browns allowing nearly 450 combined yards on the ground in those contests against the Chargers and Falcons.

“It can’t be one player, it can’t be one scheme and it can’t be one position; it is everybody,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We have to own it, and we have to fix it. We have to make sure that we look at everything. There is nothing that you can’t look at. We have to be very intentional about that because until you stop it, teams are going to always continue to do that.”

Injuries have played a role in the rough defensive showings. Middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was lost for the season with a knee injury and was a key part of the unit. Jadeveon Clowney has also missed a chunk of time. He returned last week after a two-game absence but will not play on Sunday against the Patriots.

Browns Make Moves to Beef Up Defense

The Browns made some moves after the loss to the Chargers in an attempt to improve, including signing Tyeler Davison to beef up the interior of their defensive line. He’s far from a household name but Davison comes with notable experience. He has recorded 216 combined tackles in his career, adding five sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits.

The team also brought in veteran linebacker Deion Jones via trade but he’s not expected to be on the field against the Patriots on Sunday for the Browns’ Week 6 matchup.

Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and has notched over 100 tackles in five of his six seasons. The only season he did not was when he played just six games in 2018. He also has 11 interceptions, five defensive touchdowns and 8.5 sacks to his name.