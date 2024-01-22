Browns GM Breaks Silence on Nick Chubb’s Future: ‘Elephant in the Room’

The Cleveland Browns will navigate some difficult decisions in the coming months, including what to do about the last year on a pricey deal for running back Nick Chubb.

General manager Andrew Berry met with media members on Monday, January 22, and addressed the future of the team’s four-time Pro Bowler following a campaign during which Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Berry on Chubb: I understand that’s a little bit the elephant in the room,” Berry said, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “Nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh be the last time he carries the ball for the Browns. There are things to work through … but we hope to have him on the team.”

Berry added that his respect level for Chubb “went from 10 to 20 this year,” per Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. However, the GM also talked in general about “difficult decisions” ahead for the franchise, presumably pertaining to the roster.

“#Browns GM Andrew Berry: All decisions moving forward will be with the goal in mind to bring [first] Super Bowl to Cleveland,” Petrak wrote. “Some of those decisions can be difficult.”

Browns Can Save Nearly $12 Million by Cutting or Trading Nick Chubb in Offseason

Chubb, who will begin next season at 28 years old, is entering the final season of a three-year, $36.6 million contract in 2024. Unfortunately for the running back, he is coming off of a knee injury that required two surgeries to repair and the Browns can save north of $11.8 million by cutting or trading Chubb this offseason.

Because of those circumstances, Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department on January 16 named Chubb Cleveland’s most likely salary cap casualty in 2024.

“Nick Chubb has been a fan-favorite and a real asset throughout his six years with the club,” BR wrote. “Still, paying top dollar for a running back who is hitting the age where many backs decline and is coming off a potentially career-altering injury is a tough pill to swallow.”

Cleveland should be able to find a suitor interested in Chubb if the team decides to move on, as he earned four consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl between 2019-22, missing out on the honors during only his rookie campaign and in 2023 due to the severity and timing of his injury. He has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 TDs across 77 appearances (70 starts) over his six-year NFL career, per Pro Football Reference. Chubb has also caught 123 passes for 1,011 and 4 TDs for the Browns.

Jerome Ford’s Breakout Sophomore Season Makes Parting Ways with Nick Chubb Easier Call for Browns

Unhelpful to Chubb’s purpose, the breakout season from second-year running back Jerome Ford affords Cleveland leverage in potential renegotiations of Chubb’s contract.

Ford amassed 813 rushing yards and 4 TDs on 204 carries (4 yards per attempt) across 17 appearances and 12 starts in 2023. He also made 44 receptions for 319 yards and 5 TDs.

As a rookie, Ford played behind Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Browns elevated Ford into the backup role last offseason after parting ways with Hunt. He became the starter following Chubb’s knee injury in Week 2.

Cleveland ultimately brought Hunt back, though in a secondary role to Ford, which he occupied for the remainder of the season. Hunt is now a free agent, while Ford remains under contract for the next two years as part of his four-year, $4 million rookie deal.