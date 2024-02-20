Nick Chubb on ‘Bubble’ With Browns

Nick Chubb is firmly on the “bubble” with the Cleveland Browns but that doesn’t mean his time with the team is coming to an end.

Chubb was recently named to Spotrac’s “2024 NFL All-Bubble Team” due to his contract situation. He’s on the final year of a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension he signed in 2021. The Browns would save around $12 million of valuable cap space by parting ways with Chubb.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti sees the Browns getting out of their current contract with Chubb but bringing him back on a more team-friendly deal.

“The Browns absolutely want a healthy Nick Chubb leading their offense again, but that might be easier said than done at this point,” Ginnitti wrote on February 19. “The reality here is that an organization with -$20 million of cap space right now, probably needs to get out of this Chubb deal, freeing up $11.8 million of cap in doing so. A reunion on a much more team-friendly contract can certainly be hammered out in succession.”

Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries, the latest of those procedures coming in November. He’s expected back at some point next season but an exact timeline for a return is uncertain.

If the Browns do ink Chubb to a new deal, it can be laced with playing time incentives he can hit if everything goes according to plan.

Browns Know Nick Chubb’s Situation Needs Attention

The Browns have acknowledged that something will need to be done with Chubb’s contract this offseason. Browns general manager Andrew Berry referred to it as the “elephant in the room” during his end-of-season press conference. However, he also assured that the team wants their four-time Pro Bowler back next season.

“I can say for myself or anyone in the organization, no one wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh be the last time he carries a ball for the Cleveland Browns,” Berry said. “I came into this season, on a terms of one to 10, with a respect of 10 for Nick. Coming out of this year, it’s a 20. You would never think that was out for the season with the way he operated within the building. It was like he was doing two-a-day practices for rehab”

Through six seasons Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. His career 5.3 yards per carry is among the league’s elite. He looked to be on pace for another monster season before the injury against the Steelers.

Browns Unlikely to Bring Back Kareem Hunt

If the unthinkable happened and the Browns let Chubb walk, the team does not have a surefire solution to replace his production. With Chubb out last season, the Browns turned Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr to carry the load.

Ford carried the majority of the load. He notched 813 yards on 204 carries with 4 rushing scores. Hunt — who was signed shortly after Chubb’s injury — functioned as the short-yardage back. He finished the season with 411 yards on 135 carries but found the end zone 11 times.

The Browns are unlikely to bring Hunt back next season, per multiple reports. And he didn’t get a good review from former Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell. However, depending on Chubb’s timeline, Hunt could end up being a cheap, short-term solution for the run game.