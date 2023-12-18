Browns RB Nick Chubb Creates Buzz After Viral Video

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appears well on his way to making a full recovery from a devastating knee injury he suffered in September.

In a video posted by Cleveland.com, Chubb was spotted walking without crutches or a brace on his injured left knee before Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears as he entered the stadium.

Chubb had surgery to repair his ACL in mid-November. He previously had surgery on his MCL in September. Chubb was injured against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 18. The play that he suffered the injury on was so gruesome that the broadcast did not show a replay. Despite worries that his career might be at risk, Chubb is once again demonstrating his ability to surpass all predictions.

Chubb has not spoken publicly since the injury but he’s been around the Browns’ facility and at home games. He’s also been spending some time with his teammates and seems to be in good spirits.

“Nick doing real good,” Hunt said on November 2. “He’s keeping his spirits high. He’s working hard in the training room and I know he’s looking forward to getting back.”

Since arriving in 2018 as a second-round pick Chubb has been the heartbeat of the Browns, both on the field and in the locker room as a stoic leader. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2022 season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

Nick Chubb Channeling Batman in Recovery

The injury is the biggest setback of Chubb’s pro career but he’s harnessed a unique mentality to push him uring the tough time. Chubb’s alter-ego is Batman and he posted a photo of “The Dark Knight” after his latest surgery.

The picture depicted the shattered mask of Batman, a consequence of his battle with the antagonist Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises.” In the encounter, Batman is overpowered and severely wounded, leading Bane to remark, “victory has defeated you.” Despite this, Batman manages to overcome his setbacks and ultimately triumphs.

Chubb had previously discussed how the film, especially that specific scene, served as an inspiration during his recovery from a similar knee injury he sustained while playing at Georgia.

“I remember I was like on top of the world, coming off a good [freshman] season, feeling myself, doing good in everything, and he said that, and I feel like he was talking to me,” Chubb told The Akron Beacon Journal in 2020. “I kind of used that as motivation to keep me up and keep me going because of how he came back from that. That’s how I attacked my rehab and my recovery from my injury.”

Chubb is expected to be ready to play at some point next season, although an exact timeline is still unknown.

Browns Run Game Struggles Against Bears

Despite picking up a 20-17 win, the Browns’ running game had it’s roughest showing of the season against the Bears. Cleveland had just 29 rushing yards as a team. To pick up the slack, quarterback Joe Flacco came through with 374 passing yards and a pair of scores.

The ground game has been inconsistent for the Browns this season without Chubb but Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt have had their share of big plays. The Browns are averaging 123.7 yards on the ground this season.

Ford leads the Browns with 718 rushing yards. He’s averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Hunt has been primarily the short-yardage back for Cleveland. Hunt — who was signed shortly after Chubb’s injury — has collected 369 rushing yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.