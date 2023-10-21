Browns RB Nick Chubb Gets Encouraging Injury Update

Nick Chubb is already back to his old ways, although the Cleveland Browns running back still has a long way to go.

Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers which required both his ACL and MCL to be repaired. He’s already had surgery for the latter and is waiting to have surgery on his ACL in the coming weeks.

That hasn’t stopped Chubb from getting back in the weight room, which is an encouraging sign.

“Hearing Nick Chubb started lifting weights again recently (upper body),” ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted. “Still has the ACL surgery ahead. But already working his way back.”

Chubb spends a ton of time in the weight room and his offseason clips squatting otherworldy amounts of weight have become an annual occurrence. He clearly still has a long journey back but it shows the sheer determination Chubb has to get back to his old self as soon as possible.

Nick Chubb Expected to Play at Some Point in 2024

The Browns announced that Chubb had surgery on September 29, pointing out that the hope is he’ll be able to play at some point in 2024.

“Yesterday’s surgery repaired damage to his medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament,” the statement said. “As expected, a second surgery will be scheduled to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in the coming months. Estimated recovery time from the surgeries indicate that Nick would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season.”

The Browns have relied heavily on Chubb since he arrived in Cleveland back in 2018 as a second-round pick. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards. His career 5.3 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

He was well on his way to another big season prior to the injury, notching 170 yards on 28 carries — a 6.1 yards per carry average.

The Browns will have to make a decision on Chubb’s future with the team. Chubb carries a $16 million cap hit next season. With the Browns set to be in a cap struggle next season — thanks in large part to Deshaun Watson’s $64 million cap hit — Cleveland will have to find ways to pinch pennies. It would cost the Browns just $4 million in dead money to release Chubb but they could also rework his deal.

Browns’ Ground Game Finding Footing

The Browns have had a tough time getting the run game going with Chubb out. However, they’re coming off their best performance since his injury against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns registered 160 rushing yards against the 49ers vaunted defense. Jerome Ford didn’t get the start but led the way with 84 yards. Kareem Hunt pitched in with 47 and a touchdown.

“Those guys ran hard, I thought Kareem ran extremely hard,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said on October 19. “He made some tough four or five-yard runs. There was a crease there and he put his head down and did some really dirty work in between the tackles. He’s a great screen runner. We know that. And then Jerome, man, he’s nifty in there. He’s tough to bring down. He’s got great feet. He had some huge runs, especially in that fourth quarter. So, happy with where those guys are right now.”

Hunt was signed shortly after Chubb’s injury and drew the start last time out. However, Hunt is dealing with a thigh injury and is questionable for the Week 7 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. If Hunt is unable to go, Pierre Strong Jr. would get some additional work as Ford’s backup.