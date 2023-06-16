Browns Keeping ‘Eyes Peeled’ for Nick Chubb Insurance RB

The Cleveland Browns have their workhorse in Nick Chubb but still aren’t too sure about the depth behind him.

Chubb will carry the majority of the load in the backfield, as he has for nearly all of his career in Cleveland. He’s coming off a season where he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod.

The depth behind Chubb is the issue, with the Browns relying on second-year back Jerome Ford to step into a large role and not much insurance behind him. The Browns are evaluating their options, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, although it won’t be a big-name veteran like Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook.

“The Browns will continue to keep their eyes peeled for another back, not just for training camp but one who can carry the load in a pinch,” Cabot said. “They’re not looking to add a big-name back such a Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott, and they have no plans to re-sign Hunt. But they will look to bolster the room sometime between now and the start of camp.”

Browns Have Confidence in Jerome Ford

The need for another running back isn’t necessarily an indictment of Ford. A couple of seasons ago, the Browns dealt with injuries to both Chubb and Kareem Hunt and were lucky that D’Ernest Johnson was waiting in the wings ready to step up. Hunt and Johnson are now gone and Cleveland doesn’t have the same kind of confidence in Demetric Felton Jr., John Kelly Jr., Nate McCary or Hassan Hall to step into that kind of situation.

As for Ford, the Browns are confident he can be a contributor despite his lack of work last season — eight carries for 12 yards — especially in the passing game.

“Jerome’s got a skill set that can allow him to do any and everything,” running backs coach Stump Mitchell said during minicamp. “Pass protection we’ve worked a lot on in the spring, so that was the only thing that we didn’t really have a good handle on because he didn’t do it a lot in college. But he’s worked extremely hard. We know about his skill set with the ball in his hands.”

The Browns also plan to get Chubb more involved catching the ball out of the backfield. He’s rarely done so in the past but if the Browns go more pass-heavy, as expected, it’ll be a necessity.

“He’ll have the opportunity to catch more passes, so I think people will see that he’s more than just a running back,” Mitchell said. “Given the opportunity to catch some passes, I think he’ll be successful. It’s an opportunity to perhaps gain a thousand yards receiving as well. So I’m loving it actually. And I’m telling Nick the same thing — relish the opportunity.”

Realistic RB Options Still Available for Browns

If the Browns are looking for a veteran running back, there are still affordable options they could before camp. That group could include former Chargers RB Justin Jackson, Kenyan Drake, or a familiar face like Dontrell Hilliard, who started his career in Cleveland.

As for his workload, Chubb isn’t worried if the Browns rely on the pass more than they did in the past. He’s just going to control what he can — which is being a force when the ball is in the hands.

“I’m not worried at all. I can’t control what I can’t control,” Chubb said. “When the ball is in my hand, I have full control, so I’m not worried about anything.”