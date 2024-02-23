Browns Set to Meet With Nick Chubb on Future Amid Cut Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have to figure out Nick Chubb’s future with the franchise and are expected to chat with their Pro Bowl running back soon.

Rumors have been swirling about Chubb being a potential cut candidate this offseason. Almost all of that speculation is linked to his contract. The Browns would save $11.825 million by parting ways with Chubb and have only $4 million in dead cap.

Numbers-wise, it seems like a logical move. But when considering what Chubb means to the team, the franchise and the city, things get more complicated. The Browns are set on keeping Chubb on the roster, although it may require a new deal. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said the sides are expected to discuss his contract soon.

“The Browns will meet with Chubb’s agents, possibly as soon as the NFL combine in Indianapolis next week, and discuss parameters for a restructuring — and possible extension — that will enable Chubb to make most or all of the money he’s due this season via incentives and bonuses,” Cabot wrote on February 22. “Chubb, still months away from being able to practice full-go, is in a position to negotiate with the Browns and probably accept an incentive-laden deal that both protects the club and rewards him for performance.”

Cabot anticipates the Browns coming up with a “creative” solution to the problem that both Chubb and the team can feel good about. She also made it clear that the Browns have no plans to part ways with Chubb.

Nick Chubb Won’t Be Rushed to Return by Browns

Through six seasons Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns. His career 5.3 yards per carry is among the league’s elite. But his production on the field when healthy is not the issue.

What complicates Chubb’s future is that he’s still on the road back from a serious knee injury. Chubb suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had both his ACL and MCL repaired during two separate surgeries, the latest of those procedures coming in November. He’s expected back at some point next season but an exact return date is still uncertain.

The ideal would be Chubb returning for the Browns opener, but he won’t be rushed back, per Cabot.

“While doctors project a return to the field for Chubb in 2024, he won’t be practicing in a meaningful way during the offseason program, which begins April 15. He’ll likely try ease his way back onto the field on a limited basis in training camp, and ramp up from there,” Cabot said. “… He’ll have all the time he needs to recover.”

Browns Unlikely to Bring Back Kareem Hunt

The Browns want Chubb back and part of their long-term future. The same cannot be said for Kareem Hunt, who has spent the last five seasons with the Browns.

Hunt was signed by the Browns shortly after Chubb’s season-ending injury in September. He played his role and filled in admirably, rushing for a team-high 9 touchdowns during the regular season. However, he lacked the explosive plays, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry.

Hunt is not currently in the Browns plans for next season, per Cabot. They’ll roll with Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong and Chubb at some point. Cleveland could also look to free agency for a veteran who could fill the short-yardage role that Hunt occupied last season.