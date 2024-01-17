Browns $36 Million Star Named Most Likely Cap Casualty

The Cleveland Browns are facing some tough financial decisions in the coming months, which includes the future of Nick Chubb.

The Browns’ star running back is currently recovering from a serious knee injury that required a pair of surgeries. The latest of those procedures came on November 14. Chubb is expected to get back on the field at some point next season but his timeline for a return is a bit uncertain.

The elephant in the room is Chubb’s contract. Cleveland would save $11.8 million against the cap by releasing the four-time Pro Bowler. That cap space will be much needed by the Browns considering the financial restraints the team is facing next season. Cleveland is currently projected to be in the red by $13.9 million, per Spotrac.

Chubb was named the most likely cap casualty this offseason for the Browns by Bleacher Report.

“The NFL is a hard business, especially for running backs. Nick Chubb has been a fan-favorite and a real asset throughout his six years with the club, but he’s a 28-year-old running back coming off of a season-ending injury that required two surgeries. Chubb is expected to make a recovery that will allow him to return during the 2024 season,” Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department wrote. “Still, paying top dollar for a running back who is hitting the age where many backs decline and is coming off a potentially career-altering injury is a tough pill to swallow.”

Kicker Dustin Hopkins and tight end Jordan Akins were also mentioned as cut candidates.

Browns Can Re-Sign Nick Chubb on New Deal

There are still a lot of unknowns about Chubb’s future. It’s the second serious knee injury he’s suffered in his football career. In 2015 he tore up the same knee while at Georgia in college.

When healthy, Chubb is one of the best running backs in the league. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards.

Chubb has averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his career. But will he be able to do that when he gets on the field again? That’s a $11.8 million question for the Browns.

The Browns could release Chubb but re-sign him to a smaller deal that could have incentives for playing time and production. If the 28-year-old looks like his old self, he may have another chance to cash in.

Browns Have No Reliable Option to Replace Nick Chubb

Moving on from Chubb would not be an easy venture for the Browns. Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong Jr. attempted to carry the load for Cleveland in Chubb’s absence this season. However, the ground game struggled in Chubb’s absence.

The Brown finished the season averaging 115.2 yards rushing per game but just 3.9 yards per carry — 26th in the NFL.

Ford tallied 813 yards on 204 carries. He also caught 44 passes for 319 yards, finishing with 9 total touchdowns.

Hunt is a free agent but would consider coming back to Cleveland for a sixth season. He finished the season with 411 yards on 135 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per carry.

Considering how the running back market has looked recently, the Browns could look to find an affordable veteran. They could also target one in the draft.