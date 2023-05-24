Browns Star Notably Missing From Start of OTAs

The Cleveland Browns kicked off organized team activities this week and a few veteran names were missing, including running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett.

Chubb, Garrett, Joel Bitonio and David Njoku were among the notable veterans missing from the workouts, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic, which isn’t all that surprising. Veteran players don’t make it a priority to attend the optional activities.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he was annoyed by certain players being absent but didn’t want to characterize how he felt.

“I think it’s a voluntary program and the guys that are here, we coach them up,” Stefanski said. “That’s how we approach it.”

Despite some key pieces missing on the field, Stefanski was pleased with how his new-look squad took on the second day of OTAs.

“With today, OTA No. 2, great to get back out here with everybody and moving around and competing against each other. I thought the energy was there. Really like how the guys are working every single day, taking the meeting room to the grass,” Stefanski said. “So a really good second day, and then we’ll get our third day in [Thursday], before we break this first group of OTAs, and then we’ll start back up next Tuesday.”

Nick Chubb’s Role With Browns Much-Discussed in Offseason

There’s little doubt Chubb is working out on his own preparing for the season. He’s a gym rat and has been posting videos on social media in recent weeks moving massive weight during workouts.

But it’s interesting that Chubb didn’t show up to the first set of OTAs, considering the changes coming to the offense and what has been said about his potential role within the unit.

“Cleveland’s offense is going to be really interesting next year,” Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reported after the NFL combine. “One source told me ‘They are really going to open up the offense. Go five wide. Pass a lot. This is going to be Deshaun Watson’s offense, not Nick Chubb’s. They will pass a lot more than folks expect.”

Stefanski assured Chubb — who is coming off a 1,525-yard, 12-touchdown season — will still have a significant role within the offense.

“Nick’s a major part of our offense, always will be,” Stefanski said. “He was I thought very productive last season and had a good amount of attempts. You’re always trying to get the best version of Nick. So that’s always part of our plan, to make sure he’s fresh for a 17-game season plus. Nick will always be a big part of our offense.”

Nick Chubb Was Frustrated After Browns Missed Postseason

Chubb did all he could last season to keep the Browns in the playoff picture, although Cleveland came up short, finishing 7-10.

“It is disappointing for sure. We had our chances. We had our chances, but we didn’t make the most of it and here we are. We are who we are,” Chubb said once the Browns were out of contention for a postseason spot.

Chubb also fired off a three-word tweet during the Super Bowl, expressing his frustration of watching the big game from home.

“Tired of watching,” Chubb tweeted.

Chubb helped the Browns make the playoffs in 2020, ending a nearly two-decade-long drought. No matter how many individual accolades he racks up, he won’t be satisfied until they’re back there again.

