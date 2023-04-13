Glaring Nick Chubb Omission Sets Off Browns Faithful

Any list of the best running backs in the league would be incomplete without Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb but ESPN had to learn that the hard way.

Chubb was left off a list of the top-ranked fantasy running backs by ESPN, inciting a small riot on social media. Austin Ekeler was No. 1, followed by Christan McCaffrey. Saquon Barkley rounded out the top three. But the 10-deep list also included a rookie running back that doesn’t have a home yet (Bijan Robinson) and Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

.@saquon is back in the RB1 conversation 😤 pic.twitter.com/SDlTJZtMqq — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) April 11, 2023

But no Chubb, who finished last season with 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Fans quickly sounded off on the situation.

“Browns running back Nick Chubb has apparently passed away, according to league sources,” one commenter posted.

Browns running back Nick Chubb has apparently passed away, according to league sources https://t.co/wamt1ntX5Z — Michael Chaney (@MChaney317) April 12, 2023

Others pointed to the straight numbers.

“Nick chubb, 3rd most yards, 3rd most rushing tds, most 20+ yard runs,” the post read. “This account should have to pay for Twitter blue for a check mark. rhamondre?”

Chubb is a perennial top-10 running back, doesn’t have an extensive injury history and is still set to be a massive factor in the Browns’ offense. His omission was simply disrespectful — although you’ll never hear the quiet star say anything bout it.

Browns Back Nick Chubb Amid Talk of Offensive Shift

Chubb surfaced in some unfounded trade rumors this offseason but it created some talk about his potential role in the offense going forward. While he was very much the centerpiece in years past running behind Cleveland’s stellar offensive line, that could begin to shift next season as the Browns lean more on Deshaun Watson.

“Cleveland’s offense is going to be really interesting next year,” Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reported. “One source told me ‘They are really going to open up the offense. Go five wide. Pass a lot. This is going to be Deshaun Watson’s offense, not Nick Chubb’s. They will pass a lot more than folks expect.”

While that could be the case, Chubb isn’t going to be an afterthought. Why would he after a 1,500-yard season where he averaged five yards per carry.

“Nick’s a major part of our offense, always will be,” Browns head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski said at the NFL Owner’s Meeting. “He was I thought very productive last season and had a good amount of attempts. You’re always trying to get the best version of Nick. So that’s always part of our plan, to make sure he’s fresh for a 17-game season plus. Nick will always be a big part of our offense.”